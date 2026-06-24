This Transfer Will Define Ole Miss Basketball's 2027 Season

After Ole Miss basketball's Sweet 16 run in 2025, only two players from that squad remain on the roster. Since then, head coach Chris Beard has tried to replicate similar success by bringing in two talented transfer portal classes, ranked 26th in 2025 and 30th in 2026.

Despite adding several transfers in 2025, the Rebels failed to identify a true impact player. In 2026, however, Beard focused on bringing in players who best fit his system rather than simply chasing talent or star ratings.

Ole Miss men's basketball is at its best under Chris Beard when elite guard play drives the offense. But with no true point guard in 2025, the Rebels turned to the transfer portal to add a primary ball-handler.

After filling several needs in the portal, the Rebels might have finally found their floor general.

Enter Adam "Budd" Clark

Point guard Budd Clark shoots during a practice in Walsh Gym | Jerry Carino / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss was desperately in the market for a true primary playmaker to help take pressure off other players, such as Ilias Kamardine. Adam "Budd" Clark will fit into this role perfectly and will immediately make an impact for the Rebels.

Clark is a relentless defender who can force turnovers, averaging 2.0 steals per game, and earned a spot on the Big East All-Defensive Team. He's a high-level playmaker who possesses great vision, finishing third in the Big East in assists (4.9 APG). While Clark has a smaller frame, he's still fearless when attacking the rim and can easily break down defenders to score in the paint or kick the ball out.

However, Clark still has a long way to go in his perimeter shooting, having converting only 22% of his three-point attempts. This will likely cause SEC defenses to loosen up around the perimeter, forcing him to shoot and limiting opportunities to score around the basket. This could severely compromise Ole Miss' half-court spacing if opposing defenders don't respect his shot.

Clark will immediately be the Rebels starting point guard, who brings toughness, great transition play, and lockdown defense to a roster that needs it.

If Clark can raise his shooting efficiency, he can quickly become a foundational two-way guard that Ole Miss needs for a quick SEC turnaround.