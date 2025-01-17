The Grove Report

Tip-Off Time, TV Channel Set For Ole Miss Basketball vs. Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers now know the tip-off time and television station for their game in February.

John Macon Gillespie

Jan 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard looks on during the second half against the LSU Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard looks on during the second half against the LSU Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels are currently on a hot streak in conference play, but there are plenty of more tests on the way for the team within the Southeastern Conference, including a Feb. 1 game against the current top-ranked team in the country, the Auburn Tigers.

On Thursday, the tip-off time and television details for this game between the Rebels and Tigers were revealed with the contest set to begin at 1 p.m. CT at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The game will also be televised on ESPN.

Ole Miss and Auburn are the only two teams that are still undefeated in SEC play with a record of 4-0 as of this writing. Last time out, the Rebels took down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa while Auburn dismantled the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Ole Miss Athletics, this is a "stripe out" game at the Pavilion, and tickets are also sold out for the matchup.

Before the Rebels can start thinking about February, however, they have to make sure that they close out January on a strong note, beginning with another road test on Saturday against Mississippi State. Tip-off in Starkville is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

How Chris Beard, Ole Miss Borrowed Strategy From Nick Saban to Avoid 'Letdown Games'

What is Ole Miss Basketball's Ceiling in 2025? Malik Dia is Shooting For the Final Four

'Time to Talk About Ole Miss': Chris Beard Discusses Monumental Win Over Alabama

LOOK: Ole Miss Stars Sound Off Following Historic Win Over Alabama

Three Takeaways: Ole Miss Basketball Shocks No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball