Tip-Off Time, TV Channel Set For Ole Miss Basketball vs. Auburn
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels are currently on a hot streak in conference play, but there are plenty of more tests on the way for the team within the Southeastern Conference, including a Feb. 1 game against the current top-ranked team in the country, the Auburn Tigers.
On Thursday, the tip-off time and television details for this game between the Rebels and Tigers were revealed with the contest set to begin at 1 p.m. CT at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The game will also be televised on ESPN.
Ole Miss and Auburn are the only two teams that are still undefeated in SEC play with a record of 4-0 as of this writing. Last time out, the Rebels took down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa while Auburn dismantled the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday.
According to a press release from Ole Miss Athletics, this is a "stripe out" game at the Pavilion, and tickets are also sold out for the matchup.
Before the Rebels can start thinking about February, however, they have to make sure that they close out January on a strong note, beginning with another road test on Saturday against Mississippi State. Tip-off in Starkville is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.