USC Trojans Transfer Emerging as 'Top Target' for Ole Miss Basketball
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason with multiple roster spots left to fill.
After securing a trio of newcomers this offseason in LSU's Corey Chest, Louisville's Koren Johnson and Kansas guard AJ Storr, there remains work to be done.
Now, the program is in pursuit of USC Trojan guard Desmond Claude, according to On3 Sports.
Claude, who recently wrapped up his lone season under Eric Musselman in California, began his career with the Xavier Musketeers.
During the 2024-25 season with the Trojans, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds a night for USC.
Claude shot the three-ball at a 30.7 percent clip, which marked the best of his career to this point.
Prior to his time with USC, Claude averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the 2023-24 season with Xavier.
He's been a productive player throughout his collegiate career while emerging as one of the top transfers available in the portal.
Ole Miss is up to three commitments this offseason with Kansas' AJ Storr remaining a player of significant intrigue.
AJ Storr: Kansas [Guard]
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Now, he's heading to Oxford with the chance to take on an impactful role on the Rebels roster with Beard reconstructing the group this offseason.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20