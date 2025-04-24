USC Trojans Transfer Emerging as 'Top Target' for Ole Miss Basketball

USC’s Desmond Claude emerges as top transfer target for Chris Beard, Ole Miss basketball



🔗 https://t.co/wZdOC4FeNC



Recruiting, NFL Draft and so much more when you sign up at https://t.co/QeqyU8550g for $1 ↔️ https://t.co/h4jasPVUzw pic.twitter.com/vYO5nesuCQ