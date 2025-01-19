'We Fought Back': Chris Beard Finds Silver Lining in Ole Miss' Tough Overtime Loss
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels found themselves down by double digits throughout most of the first half on Saturday against No. 15 Mississippi State before cutting it to eight just before halftime.
The Rebels started slow, something they have done in most SEC games so far in 2025, but they also didn't quit, something they have done in every SEC game.
"We fought back to get this game into overtime," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said postgame. "I think it speaks a lot of our team and what we could be. When you get down to late in the game, winning time, it's going to be the team that makes the fewest mistakes.
"We missed a couple of block-outs, and our shot selection wasn't where it needed to be late, but give Mississippi State the credit. They were the more aggressive team. They played great at home, and that was a good college basketball game."
Chris Beard is right in saying that was a fantastic college basketball game as it came down to the final second twice as Matthew Murrell's three-pointer late sent the game to OT, and Jaemyn Brakefield's three at the end came up just a bit short, but the Rebels are still in the fight for the SEC sitting at 4-1.
Ole Miss added another Quad 1 win with the win over the Crimson Tide earlier in the week and also added a Quad 1 loss with the loss in Starkville. This is a still a banner week for the program after grabbing their first win over a top 5 team on the road in the program's history.
The schedule gets no easier as the calendar closes in on February, but first on the docket for the Rebels is a highly-ranked Texas A&M Aggies team that comes to Oxford on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.