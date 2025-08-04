ESPN Labels Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave as 'Dangerous' Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the final phase of the offseason with Fall Camp in full swing in Oxford.
After a productive stretch this offseason, the Rebels fill put the final touches on this month ahead of Week 1 against Georgia State.
Ole Miss once again will face a daunting Southeastern Conference schedule, but ESPN has now labeled one non-conference matchup as the "most dangerous" of the year.
In September, Kiffin and Co. will host the Tulane Green Wave in Vaught Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on the Power 4 versus Group of 5 showdown in the Magnolia State.
On3 Sports chimed in on the "dangerous" matchup and what it means for the Tulane program:
"Jon Sumrall‘s Green Wave once again have a major opportunity to pick off a power-four football team on Sept. 20 when they travel to face Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. Since Kiffin has been the head man in Oxford (2020), Ole Miss has not lost a game to a Group of Five opponent.
"Ole Miss did drop an unexpected matchup against Kentucky last season, so the potential is definitely there. The Rebels, however, have won 13 consecutive matchups over Tulane, including a 37-20 win in 2023."
The Rebels face a challenging start to the season with matchups against Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU all within the first five weeks of the year.
All eyes will be on Kiffin's program with the defense set to be lead by linebacker Suntarine Perkins in 2025.
Perkins, already a preseason All-American by both Walter Camp (second-team) and Phil Steele (fourth-team) and a second-team media All-SEC selection, lit up the stat sheet for the powerful Rebel defense as a sophomore in 2024.
He helped contribute to team program records in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), which both led the nation, ranking fourth on the team with 60 tackles while tying for the team lead in both TFL (14.0) and sacks (10.5).
Those 10.5 sacks ranked tied for second in Ole Miss single-season history, and his 14.0 TFL ranked tied for 10th all-time. His most notable game last fall came against Oklahoma, where he notched 4.0 sacks – the most by a Rebel defender in a single game since 1993.
In two years as a Rebel, Perkins owns 98 total tackles, 19.5 TFL and 14.0 sacks across 26 games played and 10 starts.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with Georgia State heading to Oxford (Miss.) in Week 1.
