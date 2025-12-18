Ole Miss Football Reveals Major News to 2026 Roster Amid College Football Playoff Run

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a chaotic stretch in Oxford amid College Football Playoff preparation paired with roster retention for the 2026 season.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but it hasn't stopped the new-look coaching staff from taking a look at the bigger picture for next year's roster.

Golding has been multitasking ever since taking over as the shot-caller of the program on Nov. 30 with postseason preparation, roster retention, coaching staff additions, and evaluations for players that have entered the Transfer Portal all taking center stage.

“This is the opportunity to compete for a championship based on what you’ve done up until this point and what you’ve earned,” Golding said. “With a group of brothers that you came in with and made a bond to create a legacy that no other team here has ever done.”

“As I told the team last week, look, guys, there’s only one team that’s going to be happy at the end of this,” Golding added. “When you win this last game, you know you’re walking off the field because you’re the best team in the country.”

But with a myriad of coaching staff hires made, Golding and Co. have placed a focus on roster retention this week.

Now, Ole Miss has revealed multiple starters that will return for the 2026 season - bypassing the Transfer Portal.

It all starts with defensive weapon Suntarine Perkins. The critical weapon for Golding will be back in 2026, the school announced, where he's set to take on a significant role for the Rebels.

Ole Miss has also announced:

- CB Antonio Kite

- OL Brycen Sanders

- OL Will Echoles

It's a major win for Golding and the Ole Miss staff as the program prepares for the College Football Playoff with a full roster along with key pieces set to be back next fall.

“I can assure you if a player doesn’t want to play in a Playoff game, I don’t want them in my locker room,” Golding said. “So, yes — I fully anticipate why players play football, to compete for a championship, if they have the opportunity to do that, 1000%, I feel like every single player in there would.”

“So, I don’t know what we’re talking about. This is not the Gator Bowl from last year. These are not all of the other bowls. This is the opportunity to compete for a championship.”

