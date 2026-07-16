3 Biggest Questions Facing Ole Miss Entering Fall Camp

The college football season is on fast approach and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for an important fall camp under head coach Pete Golding.

Golding will enter his first full season as head coach of the Rebels. He took over the program ahead of the College Football Playoff when Lane Kiffin suddenly departed for LSU. The roster took some hits in the transfer portal, but they were able to recoup some of those losses with experienced players.

There is some expected uncertainty surrounding Ole Miss. Here are three questions for this team as it enters fall camp, which starts in a couple of weeks.

How Will Trinidad Chambliss Build Off Last Year?

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss drops back to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no bigger news in Oxford this offseason than quarterback Trinidad Chambliss being eligible for another season of college football. Now, he'll have an opportunity to be the starter for a full season.

He threw for nearly 4,000 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions last year. Chambliss was one of the best stories in 2025, but how he'll prepare for the encore is the bigger question.

He'll have his dynamic running back Kewan Lacy back to help take some of the offensive workload. Chambliss will be working with new wide receivers, so building chemistry and timing with them is imperative. This team goes as far as Chambliss takes them, so Ole Miss needs its star quarterback to perform at a high level in 2026.

Is Pete Golding the Right Guy At the Helm?

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is more of a broader question for the national media than the folks in Oxford. Fans love Golding, and rightfully so. He took the reins of this program and helped secure a pair of CFP wins.

Now, he faces the gauntlet of an entire slate of games. The wear and tear of a full season could be challenging for a first-time head coach. How Golding makes in-game adjustments and sets the depth chart will be closely monitored.

Golding isn't looking over one side of the ball. He's in charge of the entire operation. A lot of weight comes with being a head coach, but Golding feels like the right guy to be in charge of Ole Miss football.

How Will the Secondary Pan Out?

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Ricky Fletcher and defensive back Antonio Kite react after an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' secondary went through plenty of change this offseason, as several guys entered the transfer portal or ran out of eligibility. Reorganizing this group will be one of the early decisions Golding will have to make.

There is a lot of experience with players like Jalyn Crawford, Edwin Joseph, and Sharif Denson. Finding the right formula will be an enormous question. Ole Miss wasn't great against the pass last year, and that is an area that Golding would like to clean up.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.