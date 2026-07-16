Why Ole Miss Might Have the SEC’s Most Complete RB Room

When a conversation about running backs and top teams comes to the table, the conversation rarely heads to the Ole Miss Rebels unless it is about one key player, Kewan Lacy.

While he might be a star on the field, the Rebels have quietly brought together one of the most talented, balanced, and in-depth groups around him in the backfield.

The Rebels do not have one player, but a room full of talented players ready to make an impact on the season at the running back position.

Find a Star

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy carries the ball in for a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All things have a strong start; Lacy is the centerpiece of the room, especially after his stellar season, rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in the 2025 season. Stepping into the 2026 season, Lacy has been named a preseason All-American and one of the SEC’s strongest offensive players.

If anything else, Lacy has proved he can carry a championship team offensively while maintaining the strength to create explosive plays.

Find Support

The Rebels are not banking on Lacy to carry the team, unlike opposing SEC teams; the Rebels have elite-level athletes behind him.

Mississippi Rebels running back Logan Diggs reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the top athletes include Logan Diggs, a veteran power running back with experience in the SEC. Dominique Thomas is another returner, proving to be a valuable asset to Ole Miss’ roster. Shekai Mills-Knight is a physical player with a change of pace, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound young player who is consistently developing for the Rebels.

A Versatile Roster

Instead of having one type of running back, Ole Miss can push defenses in different ways.

Lacy is known for his speed and explosiveness. Diggs is a physical runner who can wear down the defense. He has proven he can handle high-intensity situations and has a strong carry in big games, giving Lacy time to recover well.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas and his downhill style allows the Rebels another ball carrier with a strong ability for tough situations and pass protection. Thomas has already shown glasses in Oxford and provides the returning talent the Rebels need so bad.

Mills-Knight's size and ability give the best opportunity in short-yardage and goal-line situations, as well as a new perspective, sitting as the young player in this room.

Having a room full of different running backs with a variety of abilities puts opposing defenses in a difficult spot when it comes to game-day planning.

Growing with the Rest of the Team

With Trinidad Chambliss returning, defense cannot focus solely on one player.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is not talented in just one realm, but between Chambliss’ passing abilities, the receiver room, and Lacy’s ability to score from anywhere on the field, regardless of who they stack up against. The Rebels are a team that breaks barriers around the field, enhancing the skills that opponents fear.

In the SEC

Ole Miss might not have the No. 1 running back room; Georgia and Texas impose tough competition, while other teams also have talented backfields.

But the Rebels can stay in the conversation with elite power from Lacy, depth to follow, proven production, a plethora of running styles, and young players to sustain momentum. Not many teams can say that they have that kind of versatility.

While it can be debated, the Rebels are one of the most well-rounded SEC programs, and the running back room is no exception.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.