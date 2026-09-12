3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss Against Charlotte

Tonight at 6:45, the Ole Miss Rebels will play against the Charlotte 49ers. The Rebels will be looking to keep up their momentum following a 41-38 win against Louisville last week.

The game is the first home game of the season for Ole Miss and will act as a tune-up game for the SEC schedule. The Rebels will want this game to go smoothly and serve as an opportunity for injured players like Kewan Lacy to rest up a bit.

With that being said, let's get into the three bold predictions for this week's game.

1. Trinidad Chambliss and the Rest of the Starters Get Pulled Before The 4th Quarter

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is ranked No. 9 in the AP poll and is coming off a victory against No. 24 Louisville. Charlotte is unranked and is coming off of a loss to an FCS team in The Citadel Bulldogs.

The talent gap should be enough to build up a major lead early, and if they have a major lead in a game where recovery is a priority, I don't expect them to stay in for long.

QB Trinidad Chambliss put up nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in the game against Louisville. In a year where he has Heisman hopes, he's going to need to stay healthy, and you can't secure that by playing nearly meaningless reps.

Especially not when there are other players who need the reps more.

2. Backup Running Backs Perform Well

Kewan Lacy will suit up, but it's unclear how much playing time he will get against Charlotte. If he's limited, the majority of the carries will go to transfer running backs Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey.

Neither back performed particularly well against Louisville, but Charlotte is a significantly worse defense, leaving the chance for one or both of Frazier and Lindsey's talents to shine.

3. Ole Miss' Younger Depth Gets Playing Time

Should the Ole Miss starters end up getting pulled, or if they're limited to try and rest up, then it's likely to see some guys who could have roles in the future of this team get snaps.

Guys like QB Deuce Knight, running back Shekai Mills-Knight, wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, defensive end Landon Barnes and more are all waiting their turn to play for the Rebels.

Against Charlotte, there's no reason why Rebel fans shouldn't see some new faces who could have bigger roles in the future. The only question is who all gets the chance to play tonight.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.