Four Things That Will Decide Ole Miss vs. Charlotte
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The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will take on the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) in the Rebels' first home game of the 2026 season.
The Rebels come off a thrilling 41-38 win over No. 24 Louisville in a nail-biter game where Lucas Carneiro hit the game-winning kick in Nashville, Tennessee.
There were major defensive lapses in the game, as many times the Rebels' defensive backs and linebackers looked lost in the second half. Pete Golding has a great chance to fix the defensive communication against Charlotte before facing LSU.
Can the Offensive Line Improve in Week Two?
Injuries held the Ole Miss offensive line back, as the Rebels had to switch multiple tackles after Delano Townsend was shaken up during the win against the Cardinals.
The run blocking struggled in Week One, as star running back Kewan Lacy could not get anything going throughout the majority of the game while he was healthy. It was tough sledding the rest of the way, as Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsay could not break off many long runs.
Can the Rebels Get Other Playmakers Involved?
In Week One, it was the Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom, and Trinidad Chambliss show, as many of the other Rebels' wide receivers had very quiet outings.
Expect wide receivers Caleb Cunningham, Johntay Cook, and Horatio Fields to ease into the season in Week Two against the Charlotte 49ers. Trinidad Chambliss needs to get game experience with more wide receivers as the Rebels prepare for SEC play.
The Rebels Need to Stay Healthy
Ole Miss got beat up in week one, as many focal points of the offense and the defense really got injured in Nashville.
The Rebels will desperately need Kewan Lacy, Antonio Kite, Keaton Thomas, and Sharif Denson to be available for Ole Miss' Week Three home game against the LSU Tigers, which will be a highly anticipated matchup.
If the Rebels can use the Week Two matchup as an opportunity to sit some of their key players for LSU, they should, as the Rebels should roll against the 49ers.
Expect to See the Rebels' Depth Shine
Rebels fans should see a lot of unfamiliar faces in this game, especially if the game gets out of hand early, as Ole Miss is a heavy favorite heading into the game.
Deuce Knight should see the field and make his Rebels debut in the game, as the Auburn transfer is a highly touted player, and it is important that he gets game reps in case of an emergency later in the season.
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Tanner Shapiro is a senior at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in marketing. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering basketball and contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Tanner enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends.Follow TannerShapiro