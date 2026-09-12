Four Things That Will Decide Ole Miss vs. Charlotte

The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will take on the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) in the Rebels' first home game of the 2026 season.

The Rebels come off a thrilling 41-38 win over No. 24 Louisville in a nail-biter game where Lucas Carneiro hit the game-winning kick in Nashville, Tennessee.

There were major defensive lapses in the game, as many times the Rebels' defensive backs and linebackers looked lost in the second half. Pete Golding has a great chance to fix the defensive communication against Charlotte before facing LSU.

Can the Offensive Line Improve in Week Two?

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Brycen Sanders (62) and Patrick Kutas (75) hold the Golden Egg trophy after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries held the Ole Miss offensive line back, as the Rebels had to switch multiple tackles after Delano Townsend was shaken up during the win against the Cardinals.

The run blocking struggled in Week One, as star running back Kewan Lacy could not get anything going throughout the majority of the game while he was healthy. It was tough sledding the rest of the way, as Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsay could not break off many long runs.

Can the Rebels Get Other Playmakers Involved?

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Johntay Cook II (0) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week One, it was the Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom, and Trinidad Chambliss show, as many of the other Rebels' wide receivers had very quiet outings.

Expect wide receivers Caleb Cunningham, Johntay Cook, and Horatio Fields to ease into the season in Week Two against the Charlotte 49ers. Trinidad Chambliss needs to get game experience with more wide receivers as the Rebels prepare for SEC play.

The Rebels Need to Stay Healthy

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) and linebacker Tah'j Butler (49) celebrate a sack against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss got beat up in week one, as many focal points of the offense and the defense really got injured in Nashville.

The Rebels will desperately need Kewan Lacy, Antonio Kite, Keaton Thomas, and Sharif Denson to be available for Ole Miss' Week Three home game against the LSU Tigers, which will be a highly anticipated matchup.

If the Rebels can use the Week Two matchup as an opportunity to sit some of their key players for LSU, they should, as the Rebels should roll against the 49ers.

Expect to See the Rebels' Depth Shine

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and quarterback Deuce Knight (2) talk against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebels fans should see a lot of unfamiliar faces in this game, especially if the game gets out of hand early, as Ole Miss is a heavy favorite heading into the game.

Deuce Knight should see the field and make his Rebels debut in the game, as the Auburn transfer is a highly touted player, and it is important that he gets game reps in case of an emergency later in the season.

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