2027 NFL Draft: Gilberto Manzano Unveils His WR Tiers, Week 2 Risers and Fallers

The quarterback prospects came out swinging in Week 1 of the college football season, but that also served as a reminder of how loaded the wide receiver group is when it comes to the 2027 NFL draft.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss put on a show against Louisville, and so did his speedy wideout, Deuce Alexander, whose draft stock soared after two very similar 62-yard touchdowns.

Last week, I predicted there likely would be a mystery third quarterback to enter the first tier of prospects at the position, next to Texas’s Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore. Now I’m starting to think there also will be plenty of shuffling within the wide receiver rankings behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.

While I don’t see Smith losing his No. 1 spot at any point this season, the second spot could rotate between Texas’s Cam Coleman and Indiana’s dynamic tandem of Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh.

I lost count of how many times college football TV analysts last week highlighted the deep crop of talented wideouts across the country. So, like we did with the quarterbacks last week, let’s organize the top wide receivers by putting them into three tiers.

And if you’re reading this, here’s a question: Which position group will have the most talent in the 2027 NFL draft? At the moment, I’m having a hard time deciding between quarterback and wide receiver.

Let’s get to this week’s draft notebook, starting with my wide receiver tiers and ending with the draft risers and fallers. Oh, and I’ll provide an update on that mystery third quarterback for Tier 1 at the position.

WR Tier 1

Jeremiah Smith, junior, Ohio State

Smith is still a level above the rest when it comes to draft-eligible prospects.

Perhaps the only player who can push Smith for the title of “best receiver in college football” is Miami’s Malachi Toney. However, he’s only a sophomore and probably a lock to go in the top 10 in 2028. (It’s going to be difficult to ignore Toney for this weekly draft notebook this season.)

Back to Smith. He flexed his muscles in Ohio State’s 56–3 tune-up against Ball State, recording eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns—all in the first half.

It might get to the point where Smith is in the conversation for being the No. 1 pick in April. Keyshawn Johnson was the last wide receiver selected first in a draft, going to the Jets in 1996.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker had four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the Hoosiers' season-opening win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Tier 2

Charlie Becker, junior, Indiana; Nick Marsh, junior, Indiana; Cam Coleman, junior, Texas

The Becker hype train will not be slowing down any time soon. His name came up often during my summer conversations with those in the know. He validated the praise in Week 1, with four catches, 64 yards and two touchdowns against North Texas. He’s a smooth route runner with reliable hands and a sizable catch radius at 6'4", 207 pounds.

Becker’s new teammate also put on a show in his Indiana debut. Marsh had one of the better touchdown catches of Week 1 . He turned around just in time to make a sensational one-handed grab. That play is a perfect example of why I had Marsh ranked No. 14 on my initial big board , one spot ahead of Becker. Those two might crack the top 12 in the near future.

Still, I have Coleman as the No. 2 wideout among draft-eligible prospects. He, too, had a stellar debut with his new team, delivering three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Texas’s dominant 59–7 victory over Texas State. The competition will drastically increase this week when the Longhorns host the Buckeyes in a clash of top-five teams.

WR Tier 3

Deuce Alexander, junior, Ole Miss; KJ Duff, junior, Rutgers; Evan Stewart, senior, Oregon; Bryant Wesco Jr., junior, Clemson

Alexander’s draft stock soared after his dynamic 159-yard performance in Ole Miss’s thrilling win over Louisville. He displayed game-changing speed on his two 62-yard touchdowns near the right sideline, one on a downfield bomb and the other on a catch-and-run score. His lack of size at 6'0", 180 pounds is a bit of a concern, but that won’t be an issue if he continues to torch defensive backs.

Alexander could have a shot at being a first-rounder, which seemed like a long shot just a week ago. That kind of big-play ability is highly coveted among NFL teams.

As for Duff, he already had plenty of attention from scouts because of what he does on the field with his massive frame. The 6'6", 225-pound playmaker provided reassurances of his NFL potential, recording nine catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Rutgers’s surprising loss to UMass.

Maybe I’m higher on Stewart than most. He also had a few muffed punt returns against Boise State. Still, his special teams versatility is a bonus, and Stewart knows how to get open, using his speed and savvy route running. Moore placed a lot of trust in Stewart (eight receptions, 72 yards) while orchestrating Oregon’s 34–27 comeback victory in Week 1.

As for Wesco, it was a long night for him and his Clemson teammates in an ugly 51–10 loss to LSU. Woof. However, one bad performance isn’t enough to knock Wesco out of the third tier. He has enticing speed and the size to withstand hits at 6'2", 195 pounds.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels' win over Louisville. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mystery third quarterback update

Last week, I mentioned that eventually we’ll have an obvious third quarterback join Manning and Moore in the first tier for prospects at the position.

My preseason prediction for that third mystery quarterback was Darian Mensah ( I called my shot in this mock draft 1.0 ). The former Duke signal-caller made me look good with his sensational Miami debut (27-of-30, 401 yards, five TDs) during a blowout victory over Stanford. Sure, it wasn’t a difficult matchup, but it’s obvious he has high-level accuracy. Dare I say, his accuracy resembles what Joe Burrow does on the field? I’ll pump the brakes a bit, but you get the point.

However, other quarterbacks made a strong push to be in that third spot. If Chambliss does more of what he did against Louisville, he might be hearing his name called in the first round next year. He plays with confidence, takes timely downfield shots and has a knack for extending plays. There are concerns about his lack of size at 6'0", 205 pounds. From squinting at my TV, he doesn’t appear that small on the field. His stature and skill set remind me of Baker Mayfield.

But Chambliss still has work to do to surpass Mensah, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and USC’s Jayden Maiava in the QB rankings. Still, that was a near-perfect performance against a ranked opponent in Week 1.

WEEK 2 RISERS AND FALLERS

Risers

Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon (at Oklahoma State): Scouts are enamored with Johnson’s pass-catching upside, which was noticeable with the clutch plays he made against Boise State (four catches, 57 yards, TD). He kept drives alive and had this game-changing touchdown seconds before halftime . Like his former Oregon teammate, Kenyon Sadiq, Johnson has a strong chance of being the first tight end off the board in April.

Dezz Ricks, CB, Texas A&M (vs. Arizona State): I’ve heard plenty of good things about Ricks, the 6'1", 193-pound defensive playmaker. He has the size and athleticism to shut down No. 1 wideouts on the perimeter. The former Alabama corner was impressive in Week 1, not allowing a reception against Missouri State. Expect his stock to continue to soar throughout the season.

Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU (vs. Louisiana Tech): Seaton confirmed why he’s viewed as a top-16 prospect in next year’s draft. His presence boosted the entire Tigers offense, and he dominated his individual matchups. It makes plenty of sense why coach Lane Kiffin made sure to get Seaton from Colorado. He could be just as good as Texas’s Trevor Goosby.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker struggled in the Cowboys' loss to Tulsa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fallers

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State (Next week: vs. Oregon): Maybe you noticed that I didn’t mention Mestemaker in the “mystery third quarterback update.” I think many got way too far ahead of themselves, including me, with what Mestemaker did last year at North Texas and didn’t wait to see what he’d do with his new squad. It was a rough debut for Mestemaker, to say the least. He struggled with his accuracy (29-of-49, 241 yards, TD, two INTs) and the pace of the game during the ugly 24–10 loss against Tulsa. It’s probably time to assume Mestemaker is returning for another collegiate season in 2027.

Will Heldt, edge, Clemson (Next week: vs. Georgia Southern): Heldt struggled to get past Seaton in a dreadful season opener. However, LSU sent help for Seaton at times, which tells you what people think about his game. Perhaps Heldt will redeem himself against Miami in October.

Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami (Next week: vs. Florida A&M): Some were surprised Fletcher didn’t enter the 2026 draft after providing sensational playoff performances in the Hurricanes’ run to the national title game. It was just one game, but Miami might be more of a pass-heavy team this season with Mensah and Toney. Perhaps that’s not a good thing for Fletcher, who failed to get into the flow of the game against Stanford, rushing 13 times for 40 yards.