3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss Against Vanderbilt

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels travel to Nashville to play the Vanderbilt Commodores today, Oct. 10, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Rebels are looking to get back on track following an embarrassing 52-28 loss to No. 16 Florida.

Here are three predictions for what needs to be a bounce-back game for Ole Miss against Vanderbilt.

1. Kewan Lacy Has a Return to Form Game

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is expected to play against Vanderbilt, despite still being listed as questionable on Ole Miss' injury report.

Lacy hasn't been himself this season, struggling with both underwhelming performances and injury trouble. So far this season, Lacy's single-game highs in rushing yards and touchdowns came against Charlotte, with 87 yards and two touchdowns.

In a game where weather is likely to affect both teams' passing games, expect the Rebels to rely on Kewan Lacy to put up points.

2. Ole Miss' Defense Bounces Back

Mississippi linebacker Keaton Thomas celebrates after a play against LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the loss to Florida, the Rebels gave up 302 rushing yards, more than 200 of which were after contact.

Following the game, Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas called the performance "inexcusable" and promised to hold teammates accountable to correct issues.

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander has scored a touchdown in every game so far this season, but had disappointing rushing games against Auburn and No. 2 Georgia, rushing for 13 and 35 yards in each game.

Vanderbilt's backup running back Makhilyn Young and starting quarterback Jared Curtis also haven't been major rushing threats this season, with both averaging fewer than four yards per carry.

In a game where running the ball is expected to take priority, the Rebels' defense will have the opportunity to prove that the problems that led to the blowout loss to Florida won't define the rest of Ole Miss' season.

3. Trinidad Chambliss' Heisman Campaign Continues

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts with running back Kewan Lacy during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the possibility of weather limiting the passing game, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will still be a dynamic threat for the Rebels' offense.

Chambliss' scrambling ability hasn't been on full display so far this season. He has rushed for just over 100 yards and four touchdowns, but he has been the Rebels' second-leading rusher despite the larger role that's gone to Ole Miss' backup running backs in Kewan Lacy's absence.

However, last season, Chambliss finished the season with 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, showing the potential for more production from the Heisman hopeful in the rushing game.

With a healthy Kewan Lacy and an increased focus on the rushing attack, I expect Chambliss to use his legs to maintain his high level of production this season.

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