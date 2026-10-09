No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the 98th meeting between these two teams and the first since 2023. Ole Miss has won the last five meetings and leads the all-time series 55-40-2.

The Rebels are looking to respond out of the bye week after a tough loss to the Florida Gators. Here is everything you need to know for Saturday's game.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 3-2 (0-2 in SEC)

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 3-2 (0-2 in SEC) What: Week 6 of the regular season

Week 6 of the regular season When: Saturday, October 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV/Steaming: ESPN/ESPN App

ESPN/ESPN App TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter)

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Ole Miss Radio Network Radio Announcers: David Kellum (play-by-play), Harry Harrison (color)

David Kellum (play-by-play), Harry Harrison (color) Last Season: The Rebels finished with an 11-1 regular season record and were the sixth seed in the College Football Playoff. They defeated Tulane and Georgia in the first two rounds before losing to Miami in the CFP Semifinal. The Commodores posted their first 10-win season in program history and finished with four ranked wins. They lost to Iowa in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Betting Odds

The following odds are via DraftKings.

Spread: Ole Miss -9.5 (-108), Vanderbilt +9.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O: -108, U: -112)

Moneyline: Ole Miss: -355 Vanderbilt: +280

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Report

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per the Thursday, Oct. 8 Injury Report

Ole Miss players listed Questionable: RB Kewan Lacy

RB Kewan Lacy Ole Miss players listed Out: WR Izaiah Hatrup, LB Ant Davis Jr., RB Joshua Dye, S Craig Tutt, S Gerald Lacy Jr., OL Jalan Chapman, OL Emanuel Faulkner, TE Wyatt Smalley

Vanderbilt players listed Probable: QB Jared Curtis

QB Jared Curtis Vanderbilt players listed Doubtful: OL Mitchell Smith

OL Mitchell Smith Vanderbilt players listed Out: CB Jaylin Lackey, LB Jamison Curtis, DL Aaron Bryant, WR Kahden Smith

What to Know About the Commodores

Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back losses to Auburn and Georgia. The Commodores kept their last game close in the first half, but the Bulldogs dominated time of possession and ran away with a victory.

Vanderbilt averages the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the conference (123). Keep an eye on wide receiver Junior Sherrill. He's had a fantastic season and should be a key contributor on Saturday.

The Commodores are coached by Clark Lea, who took the program to new heights last season. Vanderbilt hasn't lost at home since Nov. 30, 2024.

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