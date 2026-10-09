No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
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The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon.
This will be the 98th meeting between these two teams and the first since 2023. Ole Miss has won the last five meetings and leads the all-time series 55-40-2.
The Rebels are looking to respond out of the bye week after a tough loss to the Florida Gators. Here is everything you need to know for Saturday's game.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
- Who: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 3-2 (0-2 in SEC)
- What: Week 6 of the regular season
- When: Saturday, October 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV/Steaming: ESPN/ESPN App
- TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter)
- Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: David Kellum (play-by-play), Harry Harrison (color)
- Last Season: The Rebels finished with an 11-1 regular season record and were the sixth seed in the College Football Playoff. They defeated Tulane and Georgia in the first two rounds before losing to Miami in the CFP Semifinal. The Commodores posted their first 10-win season in program history and finished with four ranked wins. They lost to Iowa in the Reliaquest Bowl.
Betting Odds
The following odds are via DraftKings.
Spread: Ole Miss -9.5 (-108), Vanderbilt +9.5 (-112)
Over/Under: 54.5 (O: -108, U: -112)
Moneyline: Ole Miss: -355 Vanderbilt: +280
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Report
Per the Thursday, Oct. 8 Injury Report
- Ole Miss players listed Questionable: RB Kewan Lacy
- Ole Miss players listed Out: WR Izaiah Hatrup, LB Ant Davis Jr., RB Joshua Dye, S Craig Tutt, S Gerald Lacy Jr., OL Jalan Chapman, OL Emanuel Faulkner, TE Wyatt Smalley
- Vanderbilt players listed Probable: QB Jared Curtis
- Vanderbilt players listed Doubtful: OL Mitchell Smith
- Vanderbilt players listed Out: CB Jaylin Lackey, LB Jamison Curtis, DL Aaron Bryant, WR Kahden Smith
What to Know About the Commodores
Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back losses to Auburn and Georgia. The Commodores kept their last game close in the first half, but the Bulldogs dominated time of possession and ran away with a victory.
Vanderbilt averages the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the conference (123). Keep an eye on wide receiver Junior Sherrill. He's had a fantastic season and should be a key contributor on Saturday.
The Commodores are coached by Clark Lea, who took the program to new heights last season. Vanderbilt hasn't lost at home since Nov. 30, 2024.
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Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined SI in 2022. In addition to writing for Ole Miss on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell