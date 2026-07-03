3 SEC Teams Standing Between Ole Miss and the College Football Playoff

As the college football season approaches, the Ole Miss Rebels face a test in every game, but how they respond will be the key to their success. Which teams stand between the Rebels and their College Football Playoff repeat?

The Southeastern Conference is highly competitive, with rivalries capable of disrupting any team, regardless of their record or the expectations for the season.

vs. Georgia Bulldogs, Nov. 7

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jarvis Jones chases Mississippi Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Georgia Bulldogs have stood at the forefront of SEC standards, most notably for winning the biggest games and staying in the running for national championships. Beating Georgia would prove the Rebels can handle pressure, physicality, and talent within one of the nation's most consistent teams.

This is the matchup the Rebels had to repeat to get to the third round of the playoffs. For what could be one of the biggest home-field advantages of the season, the Rebels have the upper hand by hosting in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

A loss against the Bulldogs and Ole Miss could impact the team. If the Rebels can defeat Georgia, they may secure another elite win and eliminate the main contender from the SEC race.

@ Texas Longhorns, Oct. 24

This game could help determine whether Ole Miss is looking to head to the SEC Championship or trying to stay in reach for a chance in the Playoff.

Texas is definitely the Rebels' hardest road game, but Ole Miss has a chance to earn one of the biggest wins of the season. If the team pulls off a win in Austin, it could secure help secure a spot in the CFP, but a loss could leave a small margin for error.

With this game occurring late October, the question of which two teams will compete in the SEC championship lingers. Both teams should have established their records, making this a potential knockout round. A win here would likely advance the Rebels into the national conversation and allow them to host the first-round Playoff game again.

@ Oklahoma Sooners, Nov. 14

=Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Elijah Baker and offensive lineman Shadre Hurst block Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Will Echoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While other teams might grab the headline as the most dangerous game, Oklahoma’s timing could not come at a worse time, immediately following the Georgia matchups.

Ole Miss heads west for another road game, this time in Norman, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Rebels have a week's gap between their Georgia matchup and this game. If the Rebels take a loss, they could be looking at a domino effect, meaning the Sooners have an easy opportunity at getting in the Rebels’ heads.

But if the Rebels win against the Bulldogs, they could fall into a trap in Norman with an overly confident attitude and hand the game over before it begins.

Given the talent Oklahoma displayed last season, they could easily return to the CFP and compete with anyone, especially at home. If the Rebels underestimate the Sooners, they may jeopardize all their hard work.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding lifts the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In these three matchups, Georgia serves as the measuring stick, Texas might be the biggest challenge, and Oklahoma may be an unexpected hurdle. If the Rebels compete well in all three, the Rebels won’t just put their name as a contender for the College Football Playoff, but they can prove their capability in an SEC championship and a deep run within the Playoff.

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