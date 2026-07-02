The Game That Could Make or Break Ole Miss' Season

The Ole Miss Rebels will begin the 2026-27 season with soaring high expectations. Building off last year's momentum is imperative, and luckily, Pete Golding assembled the roster to do so.

However, the relentless SEC schedule was not kind to the Rebels this year. The non-conference schedule will begin with Louisville and Charlotte. But there are plenty of challenging tests, including three road games in four weeks against Florida, Vanderbilt, and Texas.

In the 12-team playoff format, a team can deal with a loss or even two. But there is one game on the schedule that could determine the fate of Ole Miss next season.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Will Have the Highest Stakes

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling reaches for a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs squared off twice a season ago, and they'll line up once again in 2026. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 7th in Oxford. Ole Miss will be coming off a home game against Auburn, while Georgia takes on Florida the week prior.

Last year, the Bulldogs outdueled the Rebels in a thrilling 43-35 win. The teams traded blows in the first half until Ole Miss created separation, taking a 35-26 lead late in the third quarter. Georgia's offense swiftly responded in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown with five minutes remaining.

Then, Ole Miss exacted revenge on Georgia in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had the game of his life, throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns. His 40-yard completion to De'Zhaun Stribling set up the game-winning field goal by Lucas Carneiro.

This year's edition of Ole Miss vs. Georgia will certainly have the same fireworks. The Rebels' playoff hopes could be on the line in this game. In an ideal world, the Rebels are undefeated coming into this game, and a loss isn't season-ending. However, Ole Miss will likely face some adversity, and this game could make or break the season.

How Ole Miss Can Win This Game

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels heavily leaned on running back Kewan Lacy in the last matchup. He ran the ball 22 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. They'll need a similar game plan against the Bulldogs' defense. Georgia will return a lot of key contributors on defense and could be one of the best in college football.

That means getting out to an early lead would be huge. Playing at home is a massive advantage for Ole Miss. If the Rebels can get their fans involved early and swing some momentum, that would be a significant win.

Chambliss will be one of college football's top quarterbacks. The game could depend on some late-game heroics, but Golding should feel confident in his quarterback to deliver.

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