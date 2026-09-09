3 Storylines To Watch Most in Ole Miss' Week 2 Matchup vs. Charlotte

Ole Miss was the first team in the country to beat a ranked opponent to open the 2026 season, surviving a nail-biter against Louisville in a 41-38 win.

While the Rebels did win and keep their No. 9 spot in the AP poll, the win was messy, which came with a slow offensive start and a second-half defensive breakdown.

Charlotte comes to Vaught-Hemingway this week fresh off an overtime loss to The Citadel, giving Ole Miss a chance to address specific issues.

The center-quarterback exchange, the defense tightening up, and whether Charlotte's defensive front could serve as a test.

Can Brycen Sanders Fix the Snapping Issues?

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) at the line of scrimmage against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels struggled offensively in the first half with a couple of snapping issues along the way.

Brycen Sanders is an experienced offensive lineman and is not bad at all, returning to Ole Miss this season with the other two interior starters. However, Sanders had two high snaps, which killed their momentum early on.

On the opening possession, Sanders delivered a snap over Trinidad Chambliss' head, which resulted in a 21-yard loss and forced an early punt. The very next possession, Chambliss saved another high snap and scrambled for an 11-yard first down.

Sanders has to start getting these exchanges cleaner because Charlotte's defensive line showed signs of disruption last week, and their biggest game of the year is the following week.

Does the Defense Clean Up the Second-Half Breakdowns?

While the defense put on a clinic in the first-half, they seemed to break down in the second.

The Rebels' defense held Louisville to just 83 total yards and two field goals in the first half, locking down the Cardinals and putting the pressure on them quickly. Despite the momentum, Ole Miss' defense struggled in the second half, giving up several explosive plays and missing many tackles.

A lesser opponent is exactly the game to establish whether Week 1's issues were growing pains or a sign of even bigger problems before heading into SEC play.

Does Charlotte's Defensive Front Cause Real Problems?

With the Rebels' offensive line showing cracks, it raises the question if Charlotte's front seven can cause real problems.

Charlotte's defensive line looked promising in their own opener, generating two sacks and a lot of hurries against The Citadel. While Ole Miss will definitely be a competition jump, the Rebels' line showed some points of weakness in the line that Charlotte could exploit with defensive momentum.

During the Louisville matchup, Ole Miss' offensive line dealt with two injuries and is hoping for a chance to recover, meaning this unit isn't going into a matchup with a healthy line against a defense that just showed out.

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