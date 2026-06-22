The Ole Miss Rebels and Missouri Tigers are set to compete on October 17 in Vaught Hemingway Stadium for the first time since their 2019 matchup.

Ole Miss’s biggest stunt in their College Football Playoff plan could be the Missouri Tigers, sandwiched between two road games against SEC opponents. With a loaded schedule, the Rebels look forward to retreating to home turf, but what the Tigers can capitalize on might make all the difference.

Every SEC team has a strong roster to back it up. Here are five Tigers that will challenge the Rebels.

Ahmad Hardy, RB

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Ahmad Hardy, a Mississippi native, started his career at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. After a breakout freshman season, he transferred to Missouri for the 2025 season.

In his first season, he had a solid season, rushing for 1,649 yards on 256 carries and scoring 16 touchdowns, and chose to claim a status as a Heisman Trophy contender and a top NFL draft prospect.

Unfortunately, in May, Hardy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg during an outdoor concert in Laurel, Mississippi. He underwent surgery and was discharged to begin recovery in Missouri, but his timeline to return this season remains uncertain.

Hardy gives the Tigers an edge by forcing the defense to commit an extra defender to the box and creating favorable play-action opportunities downfield. He ranked No. 3, two spots behind Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy, according to the ESPN rankings for the top running backs in college football, further proving to Rebel fans that he can compete.

If Missouri pulls out an upset in Oxford, Hardy is most likely a determining factor.

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez celebrates after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nicholas Rodriguez is coming in hot for 2026 as one of Missouri’s most experienced linebackers and defensive leaders. He is expecting to play a major role in the Tigers’ front seven.

He is an excellent sideline-to-sideline defender and holds a strong ability to disrupt the Rebels’ rushing attempts. His field IQ puts him above average with his effective ability to create screens and short passes, as well as the instincts to pivot momentum during games.

Serving as one of the top returners with 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended. As a returner, Rodriguez takes on a large share of responsibility and leadership.

Cayden Green, OL

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green in action during the second half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Cayden Green is coming in as one of the best offensive linemen in the SEC and was chosen as a member of the Second-Team All-SEC heading into 2026. His job will be slowing down Ole Miss’s pass rush.

He started 11 games, allowed two sacks, two quarterback hits, three hurries, and seven total pressures on 367 pass-blocking snaps.

Green protects Missouri’s quarterback against the Rebels defensive front, gives Missouri the ability to stand strong, and can neutralize the Rebels strength of placing pressure in the trenches.

Chris Graves Jr., CB

Mississippi Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rebel Nation knows all there is to know about Chris Graves Jr., but he might be the biggest threat against Ole Miss. The Missouri transfer has been one of their stronger caliber corners entering the season.

He knows the ins and outs of the Rebels; he knows the culture; he is capable of playing against their top receivers; and one of his major pushes could be to beat his former school.

Graves Jr. finished the season and his career at Ole Miss with 41 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, seven passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Coming out of his strongest season yet for the Rebels, his postseason appearances have fully equipped him to be a Tiger, and especially to take on Ole Miss.

Jeremiah Beasley, LB

Missouri Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Beasley lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Beasley is a second year for the Tigers, after bringing size, athleticism, and Big Ten experience from Michigan. He is looking to become one of the most impactful linebackers on the roster.

He is a physical tackler who thrives in run support, has the ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt timing, and has the athleticism for SEC.

He finished the 2025 season with 12 solo tackles, seven assists, and one forced fumble. The Tigers are looking to use him alongside Rodriguez to create quite the duo.

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