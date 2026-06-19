The One Game That Could Derail Ole Miss' Playoff Hopes

The Ole Miss Rebels host the Missouri Tigers at home on October 17.

The most complex piece is the timing. They play the Tigers after a road trip to play the Vanderbilt Commodores but before a second road trip to the Texas Longhorns the following week, allowing for Missouri to sit as the common “look-ahead” opponent.

If Ole Miss focuses on the games ahead, the Tigers could slip the Rebels an unexpected loss, turning a playoff contender into a team that faces a hard road to stay in the conversation.

Missouri has enough talent to surprise the Rebels

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missouri and Ole Miss have not played since the 2019 season and have only had eight matchups in history. What makes this scary? The Tigers lead the series 7-1, each victory having at least an 11-point margin.

With star transfers and strong returners, the Tigers have a lineup with players like Austin Simmons, Ahmad Hardy, Cayden Lee, Robert Woodyard Jr, and Josh Atkins. Each player has an essential role, and if each plays to their strongest ability, the Rebels could be in trouble.

Missouri's roster is talented enough to capitalize on mistakes and force a four-quarter battle.

Flipped Rebels

While Ole Miss has a high retention rate, Missouri has taken recruiting seriously and has remodeled a large portion of its roster.

The Tigers had a phenomenal recruiting year, including former Ole Miss quarterback Simmons and two other Ole Miss players.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Simmons on the roster, he knows and has studied the Rebels' personnel, defensive tendencies, and many of the players he will line up against.

If he takes the starting role and develops as expected, the Missouri offensive ceiling increases drastically.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee reacts in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One of those additional players is star Lee, who transferred to Missouri after tallying 635 receiving yards and three scores for Ole Miss.

Lee is giving the Tigers one of their strongest receivers with SEC knowledge, and he creates an interesting storyline as he strives to prove his purpose on the field.

Chris Graves Jr. played in 41 games during his career at Ole Miss, enhancing his skills as an SEC veteran and familiarity with the Rebels. He competes for a major role on Missouri’s secondary team.

SEC Game Sandwich

Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Knox misses the tackle during the second half at Memorial Stadium | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers sit between two of Ole Miss’s critical games. If the Vanderbilt Commodores hand Ole Miss a loss, the big idea will be finding success against Texas. If the Rebels win against Vanderbilt, they might walk into the home matchup with too much confidence.

Notoriously, Texas is the strongest opponent in that three-game stretch. If Ole Miss spends even a little too much time looking at Texas, the Tigers can capitalize on the talent. Missouri does not have to be the best team on the Rebels’ schedule to be the strongest opponent; catching Ole Miss at the weakest point will lead to success.

A surprise loss against the Tigers could leave the Rebels no margin of error, requiring a near-perfect season for the rest of the way.

More Than Just One Loss

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore scores as Missouri Tigers safety Joshuah Bledsoe attempts the tackle during the second half at Memorial Stadium | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The SEC’s new nine-game schedule means that losses can pile up quickly. One loss can snowball into multiple losses, especially when lining up against another SEC opponent. Traditionally, Missouri is stronger than Vanderbilt; if they cannot get their footing against the Commodores, the Tigers will be a challenge.

If Ole Miss falls to Missouri at home, the Rebels would head into Austin with immense pressure. Instead of treating Texas as a way to enhance their playoff chances, they would be playing from a point of desperation, fighting to keep the postseason alive.

A surprise loss could derail the entire season, affecting confidence, momentum, and Rebel Nation support. Questions could begin to arise about whether the team can handle expectations, thrive under pressure, or even become strong enough to go far. What is originally a strong playoff contender could turn into a team trying to survive in a tough SEC.

This loss would not only be detrimental from a confidence standpoint, but it could also be far more than a simple loss, given Missouri's status within the SEC. The Tigers, as a lower team in the conference, are a key factor in the College Football Playoff considerations; it is not about the number of losses, but rather who they are against.

Falling to a team outside the conference's top tier would carry more weight than a competitive road game at Texas or Georgia.

For a team to return to the CFP, this game is not an option; it is a necessity to check off the schedule as a win. Missouri does not decide the Rebels' playoff chances alone, but if they lose against the Tigers, it could have a ripple effect.

Ole Miss must compete with their A game the entire season, no matter the presumed status of the team.

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