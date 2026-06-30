5 Oklahoma Players Ole Miss Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

Can college football just come back?

In the midst of a summer of baseball and a huge birthday for the United States of America, it’s surprisingly hard not to focus on college football. This is the case for some Ole Miss fans due to last season's success. A lot of the members of the media have shared that they think it will be hard for the Rebels to recreate that magic this year.

They mention the LSU game, the Texas game, and the Georgia game. All three of those are big games, but one game that is not talked about enough is the Oklahoma game. Ole Miss will play a great Sooners team on the road late in the season. Here are five Oklahoma players that could have a huge impact on the outcome of this upcoming SEC battle.

John Mateer, QB

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer carries the ball during a first-round College Football Playoff game | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Oklahoma passing game will be led by junior quarterback John Mateer. He threw for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns along with eight touchdowns on the ground last season.

Mateer did a lot of this after he broke his thumb on his throwing hand in week four. He never got back to 100% last year and still got his team to the college football playoffs.

He threw for 223 yards and a touchdown last year against Ole Miss.

Mateer has fully recovered from that injury and could be on Heisman watch. He will have a lot of dangerous weapons to throw to. The Rebels need to prepare for a major air attack in week 12.

Isaiah Satenga III, WR

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the players Mateer will be slinging the rock to is senior wide receiver Isaiah Satenga III. Satenga will have an effect on this game no matter what his production is.

Satenga had a breakout season last year. He almost had 1000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

Last year he hauled in six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Rebels. He will require extra attention from the Ole Miss secondary. He will be important, but the Rebels cannot solely focus on Satenga or else a transfer from Virginia will be open all day.

Trell Harris, WR

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris runs the ball during the third quarter | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Trell Harris is another wide receiver that is coming off a breakout season.

Last year he played for the University of Virginia, where he had 847 yards and five touchdowns. Harris is a weapon the Rebels did not see in last year's game against the Sooners.

He knows how to find the open field, and it is vital the Rebels do not forget about him; otherwise, he'll be dancing in the end zone after scoring six.

Kip Lewis, LB

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma’s defense is no joke either. They were top 10 in the country last year and have returned a lot of talent from that team.

One of those players is the senior linebacker from Texas. Kip Lewis is established as the captain of one of the best defenses in the country. Last season, he had 76 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss.

Lewis had eight tackles against the Rebels last year. Including one and a half of them being a tackle for loss.

The Rebels will be relying on star running back Kewan Lacy this year. He will have a tough task trying to get away from Lewis.

Taylor Wein, DL

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein in action | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Another elite defensive player that the Ole Miss offense and Lacy need to watch out for is junior defensive end, Taylor Wein.

Wein clearly showed he has a home in the backfield last year. He totaled 15 tackles for a loss last season and seven sacks.

He didn't do much against the Rebels last year. He only had one solo tackle, but that cannot fool head coach Pete Golding and the rest of the coaching staff. He will have an impact in this game; it will come down to limiting it for the Rebels offense.

Ole Miss fans are expecting a similar season to last year in 2026. They say history repeats itself, so it is important that the Rebels beat the Sooners on the road again.

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