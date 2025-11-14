$72 Million Coach Cruises to Top of Florida Gators Favorites to be Next Head Coach
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will gear up for a critical SEC showdown on Saturday night against the Florida Gators, but the hot topic surrounding this weekend's matchup is Lane Kiffin's future.
Despite the Rebels within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, social media is swirling with Kiffin trending on the coaching carousel.
The Ole Miss decision-maker is the clearcut favorite for the Florida Gators gig, along with the LSU Tigers job opening, as he emerges as a hot commodity this fall.
For Kiffin, he's focused on the task at-hand in looking to get the Rebels to the College Football Playoff, but it hasn't silenced the buzz.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said on Monday of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
Despite Kiffin silencing the outside noise, sportsbooks have identified the Ole Miss head coach as the betting favorite for the Gators gig by a significant margin.
Along with betting odds via BetOnline, Kalshi has labeled Kiffin as a significant favorite to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine: Florida Gators Job
1. Lane Kiffin: 73 percent
2. Eli Drinkwitz: 15 percent
3. Jedd Fisch: 13 percent
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Lane Kiffin: -300
2. Eli Drinkwitz: +120
3. James Franklin: +600
4. Jedd Fisch: +600
5. Jeff Brohm: +1200
Kiffin remains a prominent figure in this year's coaching carousel, but all focus is on Saturday night's primetime clash against the Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
