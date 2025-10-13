ABC Reveals Broadcast Crew for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8

The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin and Co. head to Athens in Week 8 for a Top-10 showdown, all eyes on the Rebels on the road.

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will hit the road to Athens in Week 8 for a Southeastern Conference clash against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

After narrowing escaping an upset scare in Week 7, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will shift focus with all eyes on a Top-10 SEC matchup on the road.

"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever. 

"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.

"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."

Now, all eyes are on Week 8 with ABC revealing the broadcast crew for the Top-10 showdown in Athens.

The Game Information: Week 7 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

The Broadcast Crew: Week 8

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Color Commentary: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +6.5 (+105)
  • Georgia: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +190
  • Georgia: -235

Total

  • Over 53.5 (-118)
  • Under 53.5 (-104)

Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Struggles in Week 7

“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game. So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”

