Alabama Crimson Tide Icon Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Caesars Superdome on Thursday night for a Sugar Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs with a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance on the line.

In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama leading into kickoff, Ole Miss will look to avenge an October loss to Kirby Smart's crew after a 43-35 loss.

“We’re just getting more confident with throwing the ball, man coverage, and blitz. We just gained more confidence,” Lacy said. “We didn’t finish. So it’s another opportunity to go out there and finish.”

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels and Bulldogs with Alabama icon Mark Ingram revealing his predictions for the Sugar Bowl showdown.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Mark Ingram's Prediction:

“I think Pete Golding has done a great job of just kind of weathering the storm that Lane Kiffin left behind,” Mark Ingram said. “Just kind of calming everything down. They came out, they played sharp. Obviously, it was against a Tulane who they had beat 45-10 earlier in the season, but they played sharp.

"Trinidad Chambliss, he looked like he was on point. Kewan Lacy, their running back, we know they can throw the football. But, defensively, I saw Tulane able to move the ball on them a little bit.

“I saw that as a little bit concerning,” Ingram added. “Especially when you have Georgia coming to town. Gunner Stockton, he’s playing really efficient, making good decisions. Nate Frazier, the way they run the football. Zachariah Branch, the explosiveness on the outside. Now, defensively, they are playing some of the best football in the entire country right now.

"They’re playing tough, they’re playing physical, they’re getting turnovers, they’re being dominant on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think Georgia, right now, probably is my favorite to win the national championship and I feel like they’re gonna cover this.”

“The line was 7.5, they won 43-35 earlier this year. I feel like they’re a better football team right now,” Ingram said. “And we’ve seen Ole Miss, they played Tulane, but they still have some trouble on the defensive side stopping the run, and that’s what Georgia’s great at doing.

"Running the football. So, you said it’s 7.5? I like them to cover that number in that matchup and I think Georgia is poised to continue to make a run for a national title this year.”

