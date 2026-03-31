Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer, Ole Miss Football EDGE Set t Miss Start of Spring Camp

Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is expected to miss the beginning of Spring Camp, according to Ole Miss 365.

Renaud made his way to campus this offseason after transferring in from Alabama where he signed with the Crimson Tide as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Class.

A Top-15 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, Renaud signed with Alabama over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is a versatile defender where he took on an integral role with Alabama after suiting up in 15 games across the 2025 season with three starts.

Renaud recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss where most of his production came in the postseason after receiving the nod as a starter.

Now, he's made his move to Oxford where he will look to make up production in the trenches after Princewill Umanmielen's departure this offseason for the LSU Tigers - but it appears his start with Ole Miss will be delayed.

New Ole Miss transfer Jordan Renuad set to miss the start of spring football - Ole Miss 365. @TheDaylanShow

🔗: https://t.co/ugKup6qcqO



“OleMiss365 previously reported that Renaud had not made it to campus yet, we apologize for this error” pic.twitter.com/CL51fMIzBi — Ole Miss 365 (@OleMiss365) March 31, 2026

According to Ole Miss 365, after previously reporting that Renaud had not yet made it to campus, the Alabama transfer is in the Magnolia State but will miss the beginning of camp.

“He’s in that flow state now, I feel like,” Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan said of Renaud during the preseason. “Getting to the point where he’s comfortable in his role. He knows what he has to do, so he can go play fast and violent the way he needs to.”

Renaud will be a redshirt-junior with the Ole Miss Rebels after spending three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide across the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Now, all eyes are on what his production will be in Oxford after offiically making the move and inking a deal with Pete Golding and Co. this offseason.

Ole Miss opened Spring Camp on Friday where the next month will be integral in the program's development after adding 30-plus players via the Transfer Portal.

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