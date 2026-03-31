No. 1 Running Back in Louisiana, Prized Alabama Target Eyeing Ole Miss Football Visit

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin arrived in Oxford on Monday evening to begin his mulit-day stay with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a strong pursuit from the staff.

Martin checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana - and a Top-10 prospect in his position - as he continues his meteoric rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Houston Cougars, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging for the talented Bayou State prospect as he navigates a busy spring in his recruitment.

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on," Rivals wrote of Martin.

"Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in. In-state LSU finally offered and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have hosted Martin for a pair of visits in March with the hometown program looking to build momentum for the top-ranked running back in Louisiana.

The No. 1 RB in Louisiana has checked in for his visit with Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers: Trey Martin.



The 6’0, 185-pound Bayou State native remains a top priority for the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.



Now, the Top-10 RB in America is on campus for his weekend visit. pic.twitter.com/XhJ6sQn76s — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 21, 2026

But the Alabama Crimson Tide have been deemed the team to beat in Martin's recruitment with Kalen DeBoer and Co. surging in his recruitment.

Martin was back in Tuscaloosa this week for a visit with the Crimson Tide coaching staff before making his way to Oxford on Monday night as SEC schools galore fight for the elite Bayou State talent that continues emjoying a meteoric rise.

Now, for the Ole Miss Rebels, running backs coach Frank Wilson will look to work his magic on the recruiting trail with Martin emerging as a top target on the program's board amid a chaotic stretch in his process this spring.

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