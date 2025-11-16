AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football, BYU Cougars, Texas A&M Aggies Win
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) captured a 34-24 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday night to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
In front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Lane Kiffin and Co. took down an SEC foe in a matchup that took social media by storm all week.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
The Ole Miss Rebels handled business, the BYU Cougars powered past TCU, and the Texas A&M pulled off an improbable comeback as the trio of Top-25 programs got it done in Week 12.
What were the results from this week's slate? What does Sports Illustrated's AP Poll Top-25 projections look like?
The Week 12 Results: Top-25 Edition
No. 1 Ohio State 48, UCLA 10
No. 2 Indiana 31, Wisconsin 7
No. 3 Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 30
No. 11 Oklahoma 23, No. 4 Alabama 21
No. 5 Georgia 35, No. 10 Texas 10
No. 6 Texas Tech 48, UCF 9
No. 7 Ole Miss 34, Florida 24
No. 9 Notre Dame 37, No. 22 Pitt 15
No. 12 BYU 44, TCU 13
No. 13 Utah 55, Baylor 28
No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 41, NC State 7
No. 16 Georgia Tech 36, Boston College 34
No. 17 USC 26, No. 21 Iowa 21
No. 18 Michigan 24, Northwestern 22
No. 19 Virginia 34, Duke 17
No. 23 Tennessee 42, New Mexico State 9
Navy 41, No. 24 South Florida 38
Arizona 30, No. 24 Cincinnati 24
AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:
Note: Projections via Sports Illustrated.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 48-10 vs. UCLA
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-7 vs. Wisconsin
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-30 vs. South Carolina
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-10 vs. No. 10 Texas
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-24 vs. Florida
6. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-13 vs. Minnesota
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 48-9 vs. UCF
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-2
This Week: Won 37-15 at No. 22 Pittsburgh
9. Oklahoma Sooners: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 23-21 at No. 4 Alabama
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-2 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 23-21 vs. No. 11 Oklahoma
11. BYU Cougars: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 44-13 vs. TCU
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
13. Utah Utes: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 55-28 at Baylor
14. Miami Hurricanes: 8-2 (4-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 41-7 vs. NC State
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-1 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 36-34 at Boston College
16. USC Trojans: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 26-21 vs. No. 21 Iowa
17. Texas Longhorns: 7-3 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 35-10 at No. 5 Georgia
18. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 24-22 at Northwestern
19. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-17 at Duke
20. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-9 vs. New Mexico State
21. James Madison Dukes: 9-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 58-10 vs. Appalachian State
22. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (5-1 American)
This Week: Won 35-24 vs. Florida Atlantic
23. Missouri Tigers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 49-27 vs. Mississippi State
24. Arizona Wildcats: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)
This Week: Won 30-24 at No. 22 Cincinnati
25. Navy Midshipmen: 8-2 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 41-38 vs. No. 25 South Florida
