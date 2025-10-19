AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football Loss, Notre Dame and Michigan Win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered the program's first loss of the season on Saturday after dropping a 43-35 thriller to the Georgia Bulldogs.
In a matchup that was nothing short of electric, Kiffin and Co. entered the fourth quarter with a 35-26 lead after scoring touchdowns on the program's first five possessions.
Fast forward to the final frame and the script flipped in favor of Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs after outscoring Ole Miss 17-0 and escaping with an eight-point win at Sanford Stadium.
“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said on Saturday. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row.
"You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball and have 34 first downs. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”
The Week 8 college football slate was nothing short of chaotic with near double-digit Top-25 programs falling on the weekend.
- No. 2 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 5 Ole Miss
- No. 7 Texas Tech
- No. 10 LSU Tigers
- No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 20 USC Trojans
- No. 22 Memphis Tigers
- No. 23 Utah Utes
- No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
Moving forward to Sunday's release of the AP Top-25 Poll and the stage is set for another round of chaos with significant shakeup set to be revealed.
Whether it be an Ole Miss loss to Georgia or both the Miami Hurricanes and Texas Tech Red Raiders being upset in Week 8, the latest AP Top-25 Poll is set to have multiple changes.
Other programs that could see movement in the latest release will be Michigan after taking down Washington along with Notre Dame after handling business over the USC Trojans.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program will see a slight drop, but it remains to be seen just how far the voters allow Ole Miss to slide.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma.
"You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
