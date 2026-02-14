Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers Enter Major Recruiting Battle for Top-Ranked Recruit

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the highly-touted prospect.

Calais checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in America where he has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the high school scene.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Louisiana had his breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits for the dynamic athlete.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Houston Cougars are among the programs that have intensified their pursuits as of late, but the border state schools are making their presence felt here.

The hometown LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in his process where Calais was back in Baton Rouge last month, but Ole Miss has also received face time as of late.

The LSU-Ole Miss recruiting battle for 4-star safety is heating up 🔥



🗞️ https://t.co/QE2C9W38li pic.twitter.com/YFnAptbwEV — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) February 2, 2026

Rebels associate head coach Frank Wilson - who developed a strong relationship with Calais during his time on staff at LSU - checked in with the talented prospect last month for an in-person visit.

Now, Ole Miss is looking to get Calais to Oxford this offseason for a multi-day stay as he begins locking in his official visit schedule amid a chaotic stretch in his process.

In what appears to be an Ole Miss versus LSU battle for one of the top athletes in America, Golding and the Rebels continue having a foot on the gas for one of the top two-way players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his process heats up this offseason.

