AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners Win

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will remain in the Top-10 of the AP Top-25 after Saturday's win, significant shakeup in the poll.

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In front of the seventh-largest crowd in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium history, the Ole Miss Rebels captured a 30-14 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called for an electric environment with the Rebels fanbase answering in Week 10 with a soldout crowd in Oxford against an SEC opponent.

“It was great to see,” Kiffin said. “Teams feed off that, especially defensively. We think about a lot of elite, loud environments and you think over years of time, a lot of times they usually have really good defenses. I think defensive players especially respond to that; it was great to see. 

“I probably got us a penalty there at the end because I was just excited that we made that interception. Those don’t happen a lot around here lately. When we did it, the student section was right there.

"I just told them to go down; I didn’t tell them to jump into the stands. They did that. We got the penalty, so I just threw the ball up there too. They aren’t going to give us two penalties. Sometimes, you gotta have fun.”

Ole Miss pulled off an SEC win to cap off a strong week within the AP Top-25 Poll that's set to see shakeup during Sunday's reveal.

From the Texas Longhorns taking down Vanderbilt to the Oklahoma Sooners defeating Tennessee, there were multiple results that'll shift the updated poll.

Now, the projections are coming out ahead of Sunday's reveal in what will be a new-look AP Top-25 Poll.

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Indiana Hoosiers
  3. Texas A&M Aggies
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide
  5. Georgia Bulldogs
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. Ole Miss Rebels
  8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  9. BYU Cougars
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  11. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  12. Tennessee Volunteers
  13. Virginia Cavaliers
  14. Louisville Cardinals
  15. Cincinnati Bearcats
  16. Texas Longhorns
  17. Oklahoma Sooners
  18. Vanderbilt Commodores
  19. Missouri Tigers
  20. Michigan Wolverines
  21. USC Trojans
  22. Utah Utes
  23. Memphis Tigers
  24. Tulane Green Wave
  25. Washington Huskies
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week 11 clash against Citadel. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

