AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners Win
In front of the seventh-largest crowd in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium history, the Ole Miss Rebels captured a 30-14 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called for an electric environment with the Rebels fanbase answering in Week 10 with a soldout crowd in Oxford against an SEC opponent.
“It was great to see,” Kiffin said. “Teams feed off that, especially defensively. We think about a lot of elite, loud environments and you think over years of time, a lot of times they usually have really good defenses. I think defensive players especially respond to that; it was great to see.
“I probably got us a penalty there at the end because I was just excited that we made that interception. Those don’t happen a lot around here lately. When we did it, the student section was right there.
"I just told them to go down; I didn’t tell them to jump into the stands. They did that. We got the penalty, so I just threw the ball up there too. They aren’t going to give us two penalties. Sometimes, you gotta have fun.”
Ole Miss pulled off an SEC win to cap off a strong week within the AP Top-25 Poll that's set to see shakeup during Sunday's reveal.
From the Texas Longhorns taking down Vanderbilt to the Oklahoma Sooners defeating Tennessee, there were multiple results that'll shift the updated poll.
Now, the projections are coming out ahead of Sunday's reveal in what will be a new-look AP Top-25 Poll.
The AP Poll Top-25 Projections: Week 11 Edition
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- BYU Cougars
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Texas Longhorns
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Missouri Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- USC Trojans
- Utah Utes
- Memphis Tigers
- Tulane Green Wave
- Washington Huskies
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week 11 clash against Citadel. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.