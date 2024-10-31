Are Ole Miss, Arkansas Primed For Another Wild Matchup? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how Lane Kiffin has his work cut out for him in this game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks. John Nabors from Locked On Razorbacks joins the show to talk about the matchup and why this game is always the craziest on the schedule.
This matchup is absolutely massive for the Rebels because of what it means in the College Football Playoff race. Ole Miss has the Kentucky albatross around its neck which makes this game really important for Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart and a defense that includes linebacker Chris Paul Jr. returning to Fayetteville. This game means more than it has recently with Ole Miss looking to win its fifth matchup in the last seven meetings but its first in Fayetteville since 2008.
In our final segment of the day, we give our final predictions on the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas game and look at players who are poised to stand out on Saturday. Who wins and how ridiculous will it be?
