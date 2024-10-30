Ole Miss DB John Saunders Jr. Loves Playing Behind 'Amazing' Rebel D-Line
It's a strange statement for a football team led by coach Lane Kiffin, but defense appears to be the strength of the 2024 Ole Miss Rebels. Going a step further, it's the defensive line that gains a lot of the credit.
Sure, Ole Miss' secondary has a lot of talent, too. Names like Trey Amos, Brandon Turnage and John Saunders Jr. are key in defending the skies against SEC opponents.
But what is the best friend of a talented secondary? A ferocious front seven.
Saunders was made available to the media earlier this week where he discussed what it's like playing behind a defensive line that features tackles like Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues as well as defenders off the edge like Princely Umanmielen.
"It's amazing, man," Saunders said in a press conference. "The first couple of quarters [vs. Oklahoma], they were holding up and getting pressure, but the last couple possessions, that was amazing. We had to cover for like two seconds each time. It makes our job much easier guarding, and it frustrates the quarterback and deflates their whole team."
Last week's game against the Sooners saw the Rebels accumulate a whopping 10 sacks, including multiple late in the game that helped prevent an Oklahoma comeback. It was during those moments that Saunders and the secondary didn't have to guess very much; they knew a pass was coming each play.
"Definitely, and with our front and how we stop the run every week, it always feels like pass," Saunders said. "We know the game is on us. We've got to make the plays that come to us."
Ole Miss' front and secondary will be tested in a new way this week, however, as they travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Hogs quarterback Taylen Green is the definition of a dual-threat signal caller, and the defensive backs could be vital in slowing down his scrambles.
"We've got to use everybody on defense now to stop the run," Saunders said. "We've got to account for the quarterback every play. When we get the opportunity to hit him, we've got to make him feel us.
"They're a good overall offense. We've just really got to focus on us and make sure that we do our jobs. If all 11 of us on defense do our jobs, we're a force to be reckoned with."
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.