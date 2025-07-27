Arkansas Razorbacks Circling Ole Miss Football Matchup As Anticipated SEC Clash
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' Southeastern Conference home-opener is set for Sept. 13 with a clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks set to take place.
After a 32-point victory over Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks a season ago, the Rebels now look to carry their momentum into the 2025 clash at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
But Arkansas is circling this year's matchup after a devastating loss in 2024.
Starting Arkansas left tackle Fernando Carmona is entering his second season with the program and is looking forward to Ole Miss week.
"Ole Miss. I need them…I hate them," Carmona said this week on the 4th & 5 podcast, which is hosted by former Arkansas tight end DJ Williams.
"Just the way they (acted). They had every right to act that way that day. I mean, they put belt to a** to us."
Ole Miss handled business on the road in Fayetteville after dismantling the Razorbacks, but the Arkansas program is looking for revenge.
"It was really extremely disrespectful, especially it being on our field. I think everyone in the building who was here last year knows what Week 3 will look like and what that practice will look like," Carmona said. "We will get our revenge."
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman has his focus set for this year's showdown in Oxford.
"It killed me. It definitely killed me on the inside because that was someone I got really close with here at Arkansas. He was one of the most down to earth — one of the most 'Hog til I die' kind of guy," Carmona said.
"For that to happen, I was just like — I don't even know. It definitely hurt me. I think that's why I can't wait for Week 3."
