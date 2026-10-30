Rebel Rundown: What We're Looking for From Ole Miss Against Auburn

The 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels are looking to bounce back into the win column, following a seven-point road loss to Texas that saw two completely different halves of football in Austin.

On tap for Ole Miss is Auburn, who is also entering the weekend coming off a Week 8 loss. The Rebels are looking to extend their home win streak, while keeping the College Football Playoffs in reach, before hosting Georgia next weekend as well.

Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis previews the conference battle between the Rebels and Tigers from Oxford and what viewers should be looking for in Episode 108 of The Rebel Rundown .

What Golding Said About Auburn

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously the offense runs through the quarterback (Byrum Brown),” Pete Golding said of Auburn. “Dual threat guy, leads the SEC in quarterback run game. So you got to be able to account for him on base downs. Obviously there’s quarterback designed runs and then the ability to extend the play. Really strong arm. I mean there’s one of those throws about 75-80 yards in the air and he hits the guy in stride…They’re going to get their cleats on the ground really fast. They use horizontally all the grass. The spacing of the receivers splits you out of the ballpark, which you know, creates a numbers issue. So you load the box, you’re going to create some one on ones outside. So with that being said, you got to be able to play man to man.”

“My message to them was that there were a lot of things that we did really well on the tape (against Texas) that we’ve got to continue to build on. Then we went through as a team and we went through everything as a team and how it impacted the other phases. So I think it was good. I think it was good for everybody, good for the players, good for the coaches and all that. And then (Monday) is their day off and then we go to work (Tuesday).”

“I’m not naive enough to not think that they realize — ‘All right, our backs are against the wall now’ — and let’s make sure that we’re doing everything that we possibly can based on what we can control. Not pressing all those things to go out and play our best football. Because there’s been times on tape that we’ve done that in all three phases at the same time. There’s been times on tape that we haven’t obviously.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.