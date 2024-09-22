'Be as Dominant as Possible!' Ole Miss' Tre Harris Discusses Career Night
Tre Harris has been WR1 since got on campus at Ole Miss, and after a 900-yard season in 2023, he is well over 600 yards receiving this fall.
Harris has been quarterback Jaxson Dart's No. 1 target, and Dart wasn't shy about giving Harris his opportunities in last night's ballgame, one that resulted in a 52-13 win for the Rebels over Georgia Southern.
"When you have the best receiver in the country, you're going to give him as many chances as you can," Dart said postgame. "It clicked from the moment he got here."
Tre Harris' 225 yards weren't just deep balls. Harris is a safety valve on this offense, and throughout this four-game stretch, he has seen a lot of soft coverage. Harris is a load to bring down with the shiftiness of an Amari Cooper, a receiver who has made a name for himself in the NFL.
With this being said, Harris can still burn you as evidenced by a 40-yard completion to get the Rebels in striking distance just seconds into the game.
Harris ended the night with 11 catches for 225 yards and two scores. While he did set a career high in receiving yards on Saturday, Harris states that this isn't his mindset each week. He just wants to be the best version of himself.
"I just go out there and execute the game plan and be the best that I can," Harris said postgame. "I just try to go out there and not worry about who's in front of me. Just try to play my game and be as dominant as possible. That's my goal, and that's been my goal for the entire year."
Harris was wearing a shirt in the postgame that fits his persona: "Humble Over Hype." While his performance was stellar, he was still frustrated by a couple of dropped passes and an offensive pass interference call that would have given him another touchdown catch.
Still, this Ole Miss offense rides through Tre Harris, and it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinators manage his playmaking ability. If you decide to double him, the Rebels can pick you apart in another areas of the game.
It should be an exciting week around Oxford with SEC play starting up with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on ABC.