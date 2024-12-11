Behind the Scenes of Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Decision to Play in Gator Bowl
Ole Miss football is set to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. While that may seem a long way off, preparations for the game have already begun.
The first of those preparations is figuring out who is opting in for the game, with a handful of Rebels announcing their intentions to play.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is among those who is confirmed to be playing in this year's Gator Bowl, and head coach Lane Kiffin revealed this week what all went into that decision for his signal caller.
"Last week, I asked him if he was playing and told him possible bowls we were hearing, with Gator being one of those," Kiffin said in a press conference on Tuesday. "He said he was definitely playing and wanted to play his last game with these guys, and he encouraged some of the other guys who were in between playing or opting out for the draft.
"He's been an amazing leader. He's set a bunch of records here, but how he's been as a leader, and what he's been to this university has been awesome. This is another example of making sure he finishes what he started."
Despite a future in the NFL, Dart still wants to build on his legacy at Ole Miss, as do many others. These decisions may come as a surprise to some fans who are used to seeing opt-outs for non-playoff bowl games, but Kiffin believes that, as of now, all of his players are trending towards opting in for the game.
"It's just who he is," Kiffin said of Dart. "Unbelievable leader, teammate, friend to these guys. I kind of think of it as another son to me. It's just been awesome to see him grow. He's just amazing. I'm really proud of him."
The Rebels and Blue Devils are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time on Jan. 2. The game will be televised on ESPN.