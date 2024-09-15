Ole Miss Remains Top 5 In AP Poll Following Win Over Wake Forest
Ole Miss proved away from Oxford that it's trending toward national contender conversations. The AP Poll would tend to agree.
The Rebels appeared again at No. 5 in the polls following a 40-6 win over Wake Forest Saturday evening in Winston-Salem, N.C. Texas, which bested UTSA behind a five-touchdown performance from Arch Manning, took the top spot over fellow SEC team Georgia.
Ole Miss (3-0) more than doubled Wake Forest's yardage gained (650 to 311) and averaged more yards per attempt through the air and on the ground. Jaxson Dart continued his rise toward Heisman status as the FBS leader in passing yards, tacking on 377 yards through the air and three total touchdowns.
He also threw his first interception with 11:34 left in the third quarter after overshooting Henry Parrish Jr. right into the hands of Dylan Hazen.
"I saw that coming on the interception, too," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "He just got too casual in the moment."
Dart responded on the ensuing drive with an 11-play, 96-yard drive that ended with a Heisman-caliber collision. Dart dropped back before taking off on a quarterback keeper up the middle. He pulverized safety Nick Anderson as the two met at the three-yard line before pushing forward into the end zone for a 13-yard score.
With the 34-point victory, Ole Miss is the first team in SEC history to score 150-plus points while allowing fewer than 10 points through its first three games. The Rebels will look to continue that streak next week at home when they play host to Georgia Southern on Saturday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Here's where every SEC team ranks in the latest AP Poll.
1. Texas
2. Georgia
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Missouri
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
25. Texas A&M