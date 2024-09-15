The Grove Report

Ole Miss Remains Top 5 In AP Poll Following Win Over Wake Forest

With another massive victory, the Ole Miss Rebels remain top five in the AP Poll.

Cole Thompson

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Jamare Glasker (25) upends Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Jamare Glasker (25) upends Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Ole Miss proved away from Oxford that it's trending toward national contender conversations. The AP Poll would tend to agree.

The Rebels appeared again at No. 5 in the polls following a 40-6 win over Wake Forest Saturday evening in Winston-Salem, N.C. Texas, which bested UTSA behind a five-touchdown performance from Arch Manning, took the top spot over fellow SEC team Georgia.

Ole Miss (3-0) more than doubled Wake Forest's yardage gained (650 to 311) and averaged more yards per attempt through the air and on the ground. Jaxson Dart continued his rise toward Heisman status as the FBS leader in passing yards, tacking on 377 yards through the air and three total touchdowns.

He also threw his first interception with 11:34 left in the third quarter after overshooting Henry Parrish Jr. right into the hands of Dylan Hazen.

"I saw that coming on the interception, too," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "He just got too casual in the moment."

Dart responded on the ensuing drive with an 11-play, 96-yard drive that ended with a Heisman-caliber collision. Dart dropped back before taking off on a quarterback keeper up the middle. He pulverized safety Nick Anderson as the two met at the three-yard line before pushing forward into the end zone for a 13-yard score.

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Capone Blue (3) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the 34-point victory, Ole Miss is the first team in SEC history to score 150-plus points while allowing fewer than 10 points through its first three games. The Rebels will look to continue that streak next week at home when they play host to Georgia Southern on Saturday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Here's where every SEC team ranks in the latest AP Poll.

1. Texas

2. Georgia

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

25. Texas A&M

Cole Thompson

COLE THOMPSON

Cole Thompson is a reporter and columnist covering the NFL and college sports for SI's Fan Nation. A 2016 graduate from The University of Alabama, follow him on Twitter @MrColeThompson

