Betting Odds: Who Does Vegas Like Between Ole Miss Football and Arkansas on Saturday?
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a much-needed SEC win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and now their focus shifts to a road trip to face the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend.
Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) is in the same boat this week as it was last week; it desperately needs a win to set up a game with potential College Football Playoff implications against the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford on Nov. 9.
This game is in Fayetteville, Ark., a place that has not been kind to the Rebels historically. Ole Miss is 2-13 all-time in Fayetteville (although it has had more success in road trips against the Hogs in Little Rock) with those two wins coming in 2000 and 2008. Since Lane Kiffin has been the head coach of the Rebels, his team is 2-2 overall against Arkansas with both losses coming from disappointing showings in Fayetteville.
Still, this is a new team and a new season, but with Ole Miss having sputtered at spots so far in conference play, it will need to bring its A-game on Saturday against Arkansas. With that in mind, who does Vegas favor in the early betting lines for this week's game?
Let's take a look at the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook below.
SPREAD: Ole Miss -6.5, Arkansas +6.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -225, Arkansas +184
OVER/UNDER: 55.5
According to this, Ole Miss is favored to buck the trend and pick up a rare win in Fayetteville on Saturday, but Vegas likes the game to be a close one. Analytics from ESPN also give the Rebels a 74.1 percent chance to win this weekend compared to Arkansas' 25.9 percent.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- Ole Miss Recovers From Slow Start, Claims Key SEC Win Over Oklahoma
- Ole Miss Defensive Line Dominates in 26-14 Victory Over Oklahoma
- Ole Miss Drops In Latest AP Poll Rankings Despite Win
-Despite Win, Ole Miss Football's Running Game Struggled vs. Oklahoma