'Bounce Back!' Ole Miss LB Pooh Paul Reveals Mindset in Preparing For Oklahoma
Ole Miss linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. has earned a place among the nation's elite defenders this season, and for good reason.
The junior from Cordele, Georgia, has recorded 26 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles and 2.5 sacks through seven games this season while becoming an anchor for a stout Ole Miss linebacker corps.
Despite a heartbreaking overtime loss to LSU in the Magnolia Bowl on Oct. 12, the Rebels are looking for a bounce back game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Oxford.
"Really bouncing back, like I said earlier," Paul said on Tuesday. "The loss really hit [Jaxson] Dart pretty heavy. It hit a lot of players in the locker room heavy, it really hit the coaches heavy.
"It was really because because of small things, it's funny how small things in the game can determine the outcome of it. You never know which play it is that's going to determine the outcome of the game."
Learning from mistakes has been a key factor to the Rebels' ability to win these 'get-back' games. The last one of these bounce back games the Rebels played in ended in a 27-3 victory over South Carolina in Columbia. Getting back in the win column will help to ease some doubts surrounding the team as conference play starts to intensify.
"Like Coach Kiffin said, [we've] just been re-evaluating ourselves, and just going into what we can do better and bouncing back from the loss in Louisiana," Paul said. "We've been diving into each other and learning the different ways that we can bring success to the team."
The Rebels and Sooners kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in Oxford. The game will be televised on ESPN.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- How Are Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Prepping For Oklahoma's Changes on Offense?
- Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Series History: The 1999 Independence Bowl
- Can Ole Miss Reach the College Football Playoff? Here's Why or Why Not
- Ole Miss Football 'Swiss Army Knife' Suntarine Perkins is Top 10 in QB Pressures