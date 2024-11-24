Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Football Land After Loss to Florida?
The Ole Miss Rebels took a massive blow on Saturday in terms of reaching the College Football Playoff, and while they are not mathematically eliminated from the conversation, it might take a borderline miracle for them to reach the field.
According to ABC's broadcast of Ole Miss' loss to Florida on Saturday, the Rebels' chances of reaching the CFP following the loss came in at a mere 4 percent, and the newest set of bowl projections from CBS Sports reflects that sentiment. Barring some chaos, it's likely that Ole Miss will be left out of the playoff after making a massive push over the offseason to construct a roster built for the limelight.
These bowl projections have the Rebels paired with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the postseason game formerly known as the "Outback Bowl" from 1996-2022. Ole Miss last participated in this bowl game to conclude the 2020 COVID season when it took down the Indiana Hoosiers 26-20.
This would obviously be a disappointing finish to the season for the Rebels, even if gaining a potential 10th win was on the table. Ole Miss entered this year with a "playoff-or-bust" mentality, and with Florida serving as its third loss of the season (the second to an unranked opponent), the odds of reaching that pinnacle became much larger than the 84 percent likelihood of reaching the CFP had the Rebels won Saturday's game.
Ole Miss has one regular season game left on the docket: the annual Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Friday. Kickoff in Oxford is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.