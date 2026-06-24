The Ole Miss Rebels football program will be out to prove that last season was not just a one-hit wonder. After an unforgettable run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Rebels will be led by the first-year head coach who got them to such a historic season.

Head coach Pete Golding has already done the hard part. When things turned bleak with the exit of Lane Kiffin last season, Golding stepped up to the plate and delivered better than most, given the situation. Now, Golding has to go through the second hardest part for any coach in the SEC: survive the conference slate.

There are many games on the Rebels' schedule that will catch the eyes of the fan base. One big time matchup will be when the Auburn Tigers come to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 31st. A matchup that used to happen yearly is now a more rare occasion. Let's take a look back at the last time these two teams met on the gridiron.

2023

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Mississippi Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 28-21. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

One would have to go back to 2023 to find the last time the Rebels met the Tigers. The game took place at Jordan-Hare Stadium and featured some unforgettable talent for the Rebels.

Former Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart led the team to their sixth win of the season in a tight 28-21 contest. The game was tied at 14 at halftime, and took two strong touchdown drives in the second half to seal the victory.

A loss to the unranked Tigers may have derailed what ended up being a special season for the Rebels, as the program finished the season 11-2.

Oct 21, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Zamari Walton (6) celebrates with cornerback Deantre Prince (7) after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The history of this matchup is not on the Rebels' side. Ahead of the 2026 matchup, the Rebels are 12-34 against the Tigers all-time. However, the last two matchups have belonged to the Rebels.

The game this season will be the tale of two different programs. While we don't know where either team will be when Halloween arrives, it's to be expected that the Rebels will still be in the running for a CFP appearance, while the Tigers may still be looking for their first statement win under new head coach Alex Golesh.

The east and west divisions of the SEC is long dead, but that doesn't mean that the hate between former western foes won't be at the forefront when these two meet. It should be a fun environment for the Rebels faithful.

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