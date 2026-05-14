Everything Ole Miss Fans Need to Know About The 2026 Roster

As the Ole Miss Rebels gear up for the season, big changes are underway, but stability is important to the team's work. When coaches take on their new or existing role, the same shift occurs within the roster. Some players head to new locations for new adventures, whether it is the NFL, becoming an undrafted free agent, or heading to a new school, while others stay put, looking to build on the previous season.

On the football field, 20 players graduated, each heading in a different area, some staying right here in Mississippi. Some chose to stay a little longer, hoping to take the field once again for the chance to make the College Football Playoff.

As the seasons progress, we see that the Rebels have one of the toughest schedules amongst the top programs, with many games on the road. The major success point is the roster, with new and changing players, as well as consistent ones; the season might unfold differently than expected.

Who have the Rebels lost?

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling celebrates on the field after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2026 Sugar Bowl. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At the end of every season, every program has to say goodbye to talented athletes as they move on to flourish at the next level. The Rebels had to say goodbye to quite a few strong asset who are heading for the professional league, after a monumental season in the 'sip. Starting with the 2026 NFL Draft picks, wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and offensive lineman Jayden Williams.

Stribling was a standout for Ole Miss, which the San Francisco 49ers quickly recognized, selecting him in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. As the first pick in the second round, he was the highest drafted wide receiver from Ole Miss since Laquon Treadwell in 2016, going home to the Minnesota Vikings as pick no. 23.

Stribling was vital on the offense as he led the team with 55 receptions, 811 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He was crucial to the Rebels' CFP run. His biggest attribute was his consistency and low drop rate, making him a top target in the high-pressure environment of the CFP.

Williams was a few rounds behind, heading out west as well to the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round as the 217th overall pick of the NFL draft. He became an asset because of his strong pass blocking, resilience in returning from injuries, and his overall experience throughout his 34-year career. He started all 15 games as right tackle for the 2025 season.

Several took their chance and became undrafted free agents, taking Ole Miss across the country and off the roster for the 2027 season. Key players such as Tahj Chambers (Colts), Kapena Gushiken (Eagles), Diego Pounds (Ravens), Harrison Wallace III (Cardinals), Wydett Williams Jr. (Cardinals), and Dae'Quan Wright (Eagles).

What was lost?

With many losses at wide receiver, the reliance is now falling onto younger players, such as Deuce Alexander and Caleb Odom, as well as new additions in the UM uniform. With many players returning, the team has a lot to prove, especially in replicating the successful turnover and efficiency seen during the CFP.

Despite having older, more experienced players, the secondary must remain explosive, without players like Trey Washington, and maintain the consistency the team experienced from the season to the CFP, without letdown from returning players.

Transferring Out

Wide receiver Cayden Lee against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The draft is not the only reason for goodbyes; quite a few players are hitting the road for new adventures with other teams across the U.S. Most notably, we have Cayden Lee and backup quarterback Austin Simmons leaving to head to Missouri, and defensive line Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery to follow coach Lane Kiffin to LSU. Other departures include defensive line Da'Shawn Womack, safety TJ Banks, and linebacker Jaden Yates.

Over the last three years, Lee played 38 games for Ole Miss and is taking a chance for this senior year and final season of eligibility, leading with 44 catches for 635 yards and three touchdowns in the 2025 season. Making him a key player in the Rebels' offense and sense of success.

Dottery is one of Ole Miss's starting linebackers who entered the portal on the final days. He led the team with 98 tackles in 2025 and 1.5 sacks. He was a dual-year starter in 2024, posting 76 tackles.

Simmons, a story everyone knows: heartbreak and benches were what he experienced his entire 2025 season after serving as the backup quarterback for both Jaxson Dart and then battling it out to lose to the star, Trinidad Chambliss, ultimately.

Former Ole Miss defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, who followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge and transferred to LSU, will be one of the top defensive ends after his performance in the 2025 season, racking up a team-high nine sacks and 44 total tackles. His last name might bring back a memory, as it is that of his older brother, former Ole Miss defensive end Princely Umanmielen, but it seems the former Rebel wants to write a script of his own.

Who is Coming Back?

Linebacker Suntarine Perkins during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those who didn't sign for the draft and will play a crucial role in the trajectory of the Rebels' 2026 season are Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback and Suntarine Perkins at linebacker. These three are a good group to have, as they set a standard for success that they hold each other to.

The Rebels are using who they have coming and who they have kept as they look to create a season quite similar to their previous run. With Chambliss leading on the field with Kewan Lacy to look to with Perkins on the outside, is in the defensive realm. Ole Miss is looking forward to a strong season.

What’s To Come

With the loss of multiple players in the secondary, Pete Golding took to the portal and landed the No. 4 cornerback in Jalyn Crawford. Coming from Auburn, 247Sports ranked him as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation. In 2025, he recorded 15 tackles, four pass breakups, and one tackle for loss for the Tigers. He is looking to make a name for himself and stand out on defense.

After causing drama behind a flipped commitment, Luke Ferrilli is a perfect step into filling the position of TJ Dottery. While at California, he recorded 38 tackles, one sack, and one interception, winning the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Another name you might know from an older brother, Brady Prieskorn, is following in the footsteps of Caden Prieskorn. The sophomore came into college ranked as a four-star Michigan tight end and added immense strength to the Rebel roster. With three to four years of eligibility left, he was a major grab for Ole Miss's success, with the ability to fit what the staff desires.

All in All

With Golding at the forefront of the Rebel lineup, there were massive improvements in the secondary, with expectations of continuity among players becoming more solidified. Alongside Golding and his CFP experience, John David Baker’s goal is to come in to enhance the offense, building on what they know, focusing on the ground game, and exploding with speed.

With Chambliss staying for another season, his transition from 2025 to 2026 should bring immense stability and experience to the offense. As the incoming portal is ranked in the top 10 by ESPN and has added key missing pieces to pull everything back together.

Ole Miss is entering 2026 with strong expectations, ranked No. 9 by ESPN, bringing back key players and bringing stability to the offense, with depth on what looks like a powerhouse defense. Only time will tell as the Ole Miss takes the field playing both conference and non-conference games, but for now, it looks like the Rebels will have a highly successful season, hopefully heading back to the CFP.

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