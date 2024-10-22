Can Ole Miss' Offensive Line Hold Steady In Week 9 vs. Oklahoma?
Fully healthy and healed, Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a bout with Oklahoma.
Much like in matchups against South Carolina, LSU and Kentucky, the offensive line will tell the story of the outcome.
The No. 18 Rebels struggled in the trenches against LSU at Tiger Stadium en route to a 29-26 overtime loss heading into the bye week. Jaxson Dart was sacked six times. The Tigers recorded nine tackles for loss and held Ole Miss' ground game to 180 yards.
Lane Kiffin said following the Georgia loss in 2023 that for Ole Miss to compete with the top teams in the conference, it would need to build up the trenches. Defensively, the Rebels enter Week 9 leading the nation in run defense and rank second in scoring.
Offensively, the front five has allowed 17 sacks, 15 of which have come in conference play. That can't be the case against the Sooners (4-3, 1-2 SEC), who currently are averaging 4.25 sacks per game and rank second the conference with 25 QB takedowns.
"We all have room to grow," Rebels center Reese McIntyre said about preparing during the bye week. "We're all learning every day. We're taking what (offensive line) Coach (John) Garrison is coaching and applying it on the field.
"You've just got to flush it and go. Oklahoma is coming in, so it will be a good challenge for us this week."
Injuries have derailed the Rebels (5-2, 1-2 SEC) this season up front. Starting offensive tackle Jayden Williams has been out since Week 5 due to a lower-body injury. Caleb Warren and Jeremy James could be available for Saturday's outing after recovering from injuries, though fifth-year Rebels coach Lane Kiffin didn't specify if either would start.
"They've both done a little bit of stuff. We could be shuffling some different things, because we need to play more consistent up there," Kiffin said. "That was an issue last week in pass protection."
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
