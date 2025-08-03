CBS Sports Predicts Ole Miss Football to Lose to LSU Tigers in Week 5 Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the final phase of the offseason in Oxford (Miss.) with all eyes on this upcoming fall.
It's a new era for the Rebels with signal-caller Austin Simmons preparing for his first season under center with the program.
Now, despite a new-look roster in the Magnolia State, expectations remain high for the Rebels heading into the 2025 season.
Kiffin and Co. will be tested early in the year with a Week 5 clash against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on the docket.
After matchups against Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tulane to open the season, Ole Miss will host the Southeastern Conference LSU Tigers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 27.
Will the Week 5 matchup in Oxford be the Ole Miss program's first loss of the season? CBS Sports believes so.
Rivals chimed in on the showdown in September:
"In what has become a budding rivalry series given its back-and-forth nature with the home team winning the last five meetings. That includes the host Tigers edged out Ole Miss in overtime last season from Baton Rouge," Rivals wrote.
"CBS Sports clearly likes LSU to snap that trend with a win in Oxford this season, and if it doesn’t, a road loss at Ole Miss could be the beginning of the end for the Tigers’ Playoff hopes in 2025."
On the other side, CBS Sports believes the LSU Tigers will lose the program's season opener at Clemson on Aug. 30.
Rivals' Take: "CBS Sports clearly doesn’t expect the visiting Tigers to come out on top in this season’s much-anticipated Week 1 showdown in the Battle of the Death Valleys. Should this loss come to pass, it’ll be LSU’s sixth consecutive season-opening loss, and fifth straight under head coach Brian Kelly.
"Of course, the Tigers will have a chance to avenge this loss next season, but that won’t sit well with the growing Kelly critics."
Now, with roughly four weeks until Week 1 of the college football season, all eyes will be on the Ole Miss Rebels with the chance to shine under Kiffin and Co.
