CFP Race: What Are Ole Miss' Odds to Reach the Playoff Following Win Over Georgia?
The Ole Miss Rebels earned a program-defining win on Saturday as they took down the top-five Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, and their chances for earning a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff received a big boost as a result.
Since the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) suffered their second loss of the season against the LSU Tigers last month, Ole Miss has known that it had to win out in order to earn a CFP bid, and the Georgia game was one of the biggest hurdles left on the schedule. After toppling the Bulldogs over the weekend, how does Vegas view the Rebels' chances of reaching the playoff?
According to the current odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is favored (-350) to reach the playoff, tied with the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Notre Dame for the seventh-best odds on the list. There are obviously 12 teams who are favored to reach the field, and you can find those teams listed below.
Oregon Ducks (-10000)
Ohio State Buckeyes (-5000)
Texas Longhorns (-1700)
Penn State Nittany Lions (-850)
Indiana Hoosiers (-500)
Georgia Bulldogs (-500)
Alabama Crimson Tide (-350)
Ole Miss Rebels (-350)
Tennessee Volunteers (-350)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-350)
Boise State Broncos (-300)
Miami Hurricanes (-125)
As you can see above, Georgia (even with two losses) is still favored to reach the CFP, one of five SEC programs who are currently in the top 12 in terms of odds. Of those teams from the Southeastern Conference, Texas currently has the best odds at -1700.
Ole Miss is off this week, but it faces two more regular season games that it will have to win in order to feel good about earning a playoff bid. The Rebels travel to face the Florida Gators on Nov. 23, and they will then return home to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl on Black Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.