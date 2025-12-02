Charlie Weis Jr. Set to Coach Ole Miss in CFP Despite Following Lane Kiffin to LSU
Lane Kiffin has made his move to Baton Rouge after departing the the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run for the head coaching job with the LSU Tigers.
The ex-Ole Miss shot-caller was formally introduced on Monday at Tiger Stadium where he revealed the challenges in making the decision where the Rebels administration refused to allow him to coach in the postseason.
“Obviously, the last 48 hours, in a lot of ways, sucked,” Kiffin said on Monday. “The only way I can describe it, (is that) it sucked for a lot of people. There was no way to possibly do it, in my opinion, any better than we did (from a) timing standpoint, because it’s a bad scheduling system of how it’s set up.
“Eventually, hopefully it gets like the NFL where can’t do that in the season and don’t have to make those decisions.
"But in that, it was very important and very critical. Verge (Ausberry) and his team had a really, really good (NIL) plan, and even talked to some donors that are part of that plan here, to see exactly; How does that work? And there’s a great plan here.”
Kiffin delayed his decision, pleaded to Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, and continued weighing his options until the buzzer with a desire to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff, but the administration, as expected, did not budge.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Now, the current expectation is that ex-Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff, according to USA Today, despite following Kiffin to Baton Rouge - taking the offensive coordinator job at LSU.
It's an unprecedented situation that continues unfolding where Weis Jr. will lead Ole Miss into the postseason despite being on staff with the LSU Tigers.
“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement.
"I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that.
"I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”
Kiffin has brought near double-digit staffers from Ole Miss to LSU as he begins assembling his corps in the Bayou State.
The Signed Assistants: Lane Kiffin's Staff
Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.
"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.
Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.
George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.
Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.
- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach
"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.
