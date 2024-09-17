Clay Helton Still Considers Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart 'Family' Ahead of Game vs. Ole Miss
In many ways, this weekend marks a reunion for Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton.
Helton was hired at USC by Lane Kiffin (who is now the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels) in 2010, and he remained in Los Angeles until he gained the Trojans' head coaching job, a post he held until 2021. During the latter days of his USC tenure, Helton also signed quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Kaysville, Utah, and he will face off against his former boss and a former signal caller this week in Oxford.
"Coach Kiff changed my life having the opportunity to come to USC," Helton said in a press conference this week. "Not only come to USC, but really learn a lot of football from him, one of the most brilliant offensive minds there are in college football right now. ... He's taught me a lot about the game, about recruiting. It was a great time with him. I'm always thankful for him, and he's always a dear friend."
Dart suited up at USC for one season (Helton's final year at the helm) before hitting the transfer portal and coming to Oxford prior to the 2022 campaign. Still, the two developed a relationship on the recruiting trail, and Helton still thinks highly of the senior who is making waves across college football this year.
"Jaxson is near and dear to my heart, having the opportunity to sign him out of Utah," Helton said. "There's no surprise how well he's playing and no surprise he's a Heisman Trophy candidate. He's always had that 'it' factor about him, winning a championship in the state of Utah. Now he's carrying over that championship attitude in what is I think Coach Kiff's best team he's had in Year 5.
"Proud of both men. They've obviously been family to me at one point in time and still consider them family. Sometimes family has to compete against each other, and this is one of those times."
Helton has been the head coach at Georgia Southern since 2022, and he holds a record of 14-15 during that span. The Eagles have made bowl game appearances in each of his first two seasons, but they would go on to lose them both and finish those years with a record of 6-7 overall.
It appears that Helton may be right in saying that Kiffin has assembled his best team in Oxford here during Year 5 of his tenure. The Rebels are ranked No. 5 in both major polls entering Week 4, and they hold a record of 3-0 after outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 168-9.
Dart has been a big part of that success, starting the year with 1,172 passing yards and eight touchdowns through three games. He also helped lead Ole Miss to its first 11-win season in program history last year, capped off by a win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
The Rebels and Eagles will square off at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.