Two Rebels Earn Weekly Honors From SEC Following Wake Forest Win
Jaxson Dart has been the top passer in college football through three weeks.
Defensive end Jared Ivey has been a staple of Ole Miss' pass rush en route to a perfect start.
Both players were rewarded for their efforts in Saturday's 40-6 win over Wake Forest by the Southeastern Conference.
Dart was named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week while Ivey was named the conference's Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Rebels return to Oxford to take on Georgia Southern before the start of conference play.
Dart set the tone for Ole Miss' offense on the road against the Demon Deacons, totaling 413 yards of offense and three touchdowns. He completed 26 of 34 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 36 yards and an additional score.
Saturday marked the 10th game of Dart's time in Oxford with over 300 passing yards, tying him with Eli Manning for the fifth-most in school history. With his 31-yard pass to Juice Wells, he passed Chad Kelly for fifth place in career touchdown passes at Ole Miss with 51.
Not all was promising in Winston-Salem, however, Dart's streak of 178 consecutive passes without an interception, the fourth-longest in program history, was snapped on a pass intended for Henry Parrish Jr. that was intercepted by Dylan Hazen.
"We did a lot of really good things, and then we couldn't finish," Dart said postgame. "You saw how explosive we are, but at the same time we just hurt ourselves. It's a good wakeup call."
Ivey continued to thrive with another stellar performance as the anchor of Ole Miss' defense in the win, recording a team-high two sacks while finishing second in tackles with six. He also added a quarterback pressure.
The Rebels held Wake Forest to just 46 rushing yards, including only five in the first half, and has allowed a total of just 100 rushing yards through the first three games of the season.
Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The No. 5 Rebels will start conference play the following week against Kentucky.