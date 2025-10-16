College Football Analysts Make Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will head to Athens in Week 8 as 7.5-point underdogs against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs with all eyes set to be on the Top-10 SEC matchup.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the showdown with an opportunity to make a statement while further cementing the program's College Football Playoff chances, but a daunting challenge awaits at Sanford Stadium.
"We’ve done some good things here as a program. But there’s another step," Kiffin said this week. "Can you go beat an elite program like we were able to do last year in Georgia but now do it at their place? It’s a great opportunity to have.
"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise. They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that.
"The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."
Now, the college football analysts have logged their predictions for the Top-10 showdown with kickoff less than 48 hours away.
Greg McElroy's Pick: Rolling with the Dawgs
"I'm taking Georgia," McElroy said. "I'm going to lay the points (-7.5) in this game. I love what I've seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter.
"I don't think they're elite in the secondary, but I think they're improving in the secondary. I think Ole Miss could become a little one-dimensional and I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws."
Rece Davis Weighs In: Georgia Gets the Edge
“DJ, our producer, said, ‘Don’t pick the Dogs. The last time everybody picked the Dogs, the Dogs lost. I can’t take it anymore. He’s begging us to pick Ole Miss.’
"On Saturday, I’ll have a little chicken, I’ll have a little drink, I’ll look at all the girls, and I’ll give one or two a wink. I’ve been waiting since last Saturday to see another one beat. Friends, it’s time once again to let the big dog eat. I’ll take Georgia.”
Joel Klatt's Pick: Georgia Gets it Done
“They’re going to need to try to put pressure on Chambliss some way. Now, I don’t see Georgia running away in this game, but I also find it hard to believe that Ole Miss is going to be the team that can go in there and actually kill Georgia in a 60-minute affair. This Georgia team just has nine lives… Ultimately, I just don’t think Ole Miss is that team.
“Ole Miss’ résumé is not great. A lot of one possession games, the résumé is built on LSU right now, and we don’t really know what LSU is. We’ll find out more against Vandy. Georgia’s 50-2 in their last 52 games between the hedges.
"Obviously, they lost this year against ‘Bama, but there’s something about the resilience of this Georgia team. I’m going to say Georgia wins the game 27-24. So, without the ability to run away, I think you take the +7.5.”
