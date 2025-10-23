College Football Insider Breaks Down Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators Buzz
After the Florida Gators moved on from head coach Billy Napier last Sunday, the program in Gainesville has started its search for the next decision-maker with options beginning to be evaluated.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains the potential candidate that has generated the most buzz across the last handful of days as a replacement that could lift the Gators to the next level.
Former Florida wide receiver and current SEC Network analyst, Chris Doering, joined 1010XL Radio’s show, The Drill, this week where he evaluated Kiffin as a candidate and what could lead his thought process.
“I think [Kiffin is] the overwhelmingly top choice of fans, of influential boosters, and of media members,” Chris Doering said on The Drill. “I just don’t think it’s that simple. Going back to [the comments members of the media have said about] what you said about the toxic fanbase. Don’t know that it’s toxic, but I do think that we sometimes overvalue the job.
"I don’t know that it’s a better job than what he has at Ole Miss in terms of where the program is and where the financial commitment is. I want to say that the ‘Grove Collective’ is one of the top five collectives in the country. So, from a financial standpoint, I don’t know if we can match it there.”
Doering broke down what makes it a difficult decision for Kiffin, but also knows there are reasons why the move could make sense.
“At the same time, he’s obviously intrigued,” Doering said. “He’s got a place down in Boca, he loves fishing, loves being down in the sun. Looked at Coach [Steve] Spurrier as kind of one of his young coaching idols. There’s a lot that can go in Florida’s direction as well.”
If Kiffin departed Oxford, could it be for an NFL gig? Doering weighed in on a potential head coaching job at the next level that could intrigue him.
“I’ve also heard that he’s not done with the NFL, and that he’s had some interest in jobs recently, like the Dolphins job if it opens up,” Doering said. “There’s a lot that’s going on here than just, ‘Hey, we’re Florida, we can come and get whoever we want to’.”
Now, as the rumor mill heats up, Kiffin remains at the forefront of the conversation as a potential candidate that has generated the most buzz this week.
