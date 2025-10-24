College Football Insider Logs Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 with the stage set for a Top-15 SEC showdown in Norman.
After suffering the program's first loss of the season in Week 8 against Georgia, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to bounce back, but another daunting opponent is up next on the docket.
“Good week of practice so far. Extremely challenging game,” Kiffin said on Wednesday. “Obviously one of the harder places to play in the country and then adding to that what I think, really, in our six years, is the hardest defense we’ve played.
"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that. They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories. Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”
Now, with kickoff less than 24 hours away, college football analysts are locking in their final predictions. Which program is Fox Sports' Joel Klatt favoring?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -200
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
Joel Klatt's Pick: Sooners Win in a Close One
“Oklahoma’s favored by 5.5. I did not expect that to happen. I was surprised at this line,” Klatt said. “And I’m sitting there and I’m thinking to myself, a home game with a good defense. Just trust it. Oklahoma 24-21, so here’s what I’m going to do.
“I’m going to take the +5.5 for Ole Miss. I still like that, but I think Oklahoma wins the game 24-21 somehow, some way, because of that leaky defense for Ole Miss. They find a way to win they win it by three. (But I will) take the points for Ole Miss on the road.”
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.