Ole Miss Football Makes Late Addition to Transfer Haul With Special Teams Weapon

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have added Appalachian State kicker Jackson Moore to the roster after he revealed a commitment to the program this week, according to CBS Sports.

Moore will make his way to Oxford after spending time with both the Kentucky Wildcats in the Southeastern Conference and the Appalachian State Mountaineers last season.

In 2024 with the Mountaineers, the North Carolina native was just 4-for-6 on field goals, but went 2-for-2 from 40-49 yards.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was perfect on extra points after going 16-for-16 during his time with the program.

Now, after stints with Kentucky and most recently Appalachian State, Moore is Oxford bound after committing to the program this week.

Appalachian State kicker transfer Jackson Moore has committed to Ole Miss, his rep @GP_Recruiting tells @chris_hummer.



Moore is 4-for-6 in his career on FG attempts and 16-for-16 on extra points.https://t.co/lLu7JU1NvM pic.twitter.com/8cXSfwQ2OS — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) March 3, 2026

Moore was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school with prestigious scouting service, Kohl's, raving about his future:

"Moore's most recent Kohl’s ranking camp was during the 2021 spring Showcase Tour. He showed that he has the leg talent required to compete at the next level with multiple kick offs with over 65 yards of distance.

"He is close to moving up in the Kohl's rankings. Moore competed at the 2020 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was excellent on field goals at the event and scored 20 points. He has advanced skills for his age when it comes to field goals.

"He was solid in kick offs as well and scored a big ball of 63-yards with 3.21 seconds of hang time. He is developing into one of the best field goal kickers in his class. Moore competed at the 2019 Southern Winter Showcase and the 2020 Kohl's Future Stars Event. He competed at a June 2020 Showcase and had one of the better charting sessions on field goals."

Now, Ole Miss adds to the program's Transfer Portal Class once again with Moore making the move to Oxford and joining the roster for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss returns star kicker Lucas Carneiro after a strong season with the Rebels in 2025 after transferring in from Western Kentucky last offseason.

